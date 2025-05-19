Review: WHAT THE END WILL BE at The Arts Factory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WHAT THE END WILL BE...

This week, I had the opportunity to see the critically-acclaimed stage play, “What The End Will Be...", Written by playwright Mansa Ra, who earned an M.F.A. in Playwriting from the Yale School of Drama.and directed by James Webb. Theater is an excellent and safe platform to address complex and sometimes traumatic topics that are challenging to deal with in everyday conversations. As a long-tenured playwright, I too have utilized theatre to discuss topics that critically impact a nation like my domestic violence awareness stage play, “A Change Is Gonna Come” and I addressed the unequivocal treatment of homeless neighbors in my musical, “The Gift”. I render this shameless plug to emphasize that I completely understand the effects of sending forth a life-changing message wrapped in an entertaining and more susceptible environment as a close-knit black box entitled “The Art’s Factory, as in this case, presented by a woman-led independent theater company called Three Bone Theatre (TBT). TBT's mission is to “to use great theatre as a catalyst for conversation and change in our community”. Undoubtedly, their mission was achieved in the pointed "in-your-face" storytelling of three African American guys grappling with they sexuality.

There was a lot of baggage to unpack in this pungent tale of three generations of Black men. First, I would like to applaud Mansa Ra for having the courage to tackle what some may consider a controversial topic…Euthansia, sometimes referred to as “assisted suicide”, the act or practice of killing or permitting the death of hopelessly sick or injured individuals in a relatively painless way for reasons of mercy. Mansa captures this topic through the character, (Bartholomew), a ailing Vietnam Veteran, portrayed brilliantly by actor Tim Bradley. I have seen Tim perform in several local productions and I am always in awe of his versatility…his ability to deliver humor effortlessly and then code switching emotions to a dramatic moment without hesitation. His dramatic portrayal of a elderly father diagnosed with terminal Cancer, who has made a decision to end his life rather than to suffer the debilitating stages of Cancer was very heartfelt. The other controversial topic embedded in Tim's character is the "down low" aspect where a person is concealing a homosexual lifestyle in a heterosexual marriage. Although the woman in the relationship is not physically displayed on stage, the mention of her caused me to see the hypocrisy of Bartholomew's morale character and questioned what other "secrets" that he could possibly be hiding. Indiscretion of any kind could lead to negative and, in some cases, deadly consequences.

The other aspect to unpack is how these three men (The Kennedys) are impacted by the generational transference of traits of the parents that can be classified in the phrase "Like Father, Like Son". So many similarities...two "gay fathers" (what a misnomer) and a son/grandson who has now proclaimed that he too is living that lifestyle. The elder father, Bartholomew (Tim Bradley) left his son, Matthew (Marvin King) during is teenage years and it appears that Matthew currently harbors some resentment because he now has the responsibility of being the caregiver for his ailing father. He medicates that resentment in the excessive use of alcohol. I have often stated that bleeding hearts (hurt) bleeds on others and manifests its characteristics in anger and emotional attacks towards others. Matthew validates my philosophy by his cantankerous and sometimes violent attacks on his son, Tony, (Dionte Darko) and his emotional avoidance and belligerent behavior towards his partner, Charles (Victor Kuchmaner). Charles spends his time being the arbitrator between Matthew and Tony with little success.

Another aspect to unpack is that both Matthew and Tony seem to have abandonment issues. Matthew's abandonment is physical due to Bartholomew's exit in acceptance of his homosexual lifestyle. Not much history is given on Bartholomew's parentage so there is no point of comparison on if he experienced any abandonment. Although Matthew was there physically for Tony, it is clear that he suffers from emotional abandonment issues due to Matthew's manipulation and control in an attempt to avoid Tony from follow the path he has traveled, but his efforts lead to the exact opposite results. Tony communicates his anger towards his father, Matthew and adapts the same homosexual lifestyle his grandfather and father, with his boyfriend, Antoine (Steven Longayo).

The only positive light for me in this entire maze of drama was the caregiver, Chloe (Mariana Corales) whose entire mission was to support Bartholomew's decision to end his life and to make him as comfortable as possible. She had no motive, hangups, or "dog in this fight". She was simply doing her job and doing it well. Her bright disposition was a far cry from the disrespect, malice communication, choke hold behavior the men around her displaced. None of the men had any advantage in order to point the finger at the other...yet they were pointing.

