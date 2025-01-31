Photos: DIARY OF A WIMPY KID At Children's Theatre of Charlotte

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out photos from “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” at Children's Theatre of Charlotte. Performances begin February 1. Adapted for the stage by Kevin Del Aguila with music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, the show will bring nostalgic fun to all lovers of the series.

The story follows Greg Heftley's first day of middle school through the school year's end where he meets new friends and new bullies and learns about the dreaded cheese touch. In “New Year, New Me” fashion, Greg tries to rewrite his future with attempts to increase his popularity; however, this comedy of errors will prove that goal to be a challenging feat.

The show promises a campy and colorful world with music direction by Bill Congdon and catchy choreography by Rahsheem Shabazz. Douglas Clarke's clever scenic design puts audiences right into Greg's diary, with portals and set pieces painted by Charge Scenic Artist Tim Parati and his team that will make guests feel like they're reading from the composition book. Kahei (Ketti) Shum McRae's costume design mixes the worlds of the show from musical to vaudeville to comic book with nine characters becoming live-size drawings constructed by Craft Specialist Elizabeth Swanson. Gordon Olson's lighting and projection designs will paint this cartoon world with surreal lighting effects that will amaze audiences. Every piece on stage is made in-house at the Theatre by resident artisans.

To see the world created by Jeff Kinney come to life on stage, visit Children's Theatre of Charlotte between Feb 1 and Mar 2. Tickets for "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical" and information about the 2024-25 season are available online at charlotte.org or by calling the Box Office at (704) 973-2828. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more, making it a fantastic outing for families and organizations.

Photo Credit: Alex Aguilar



Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Comments