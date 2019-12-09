Photo Flash: Flat Rock Playhouse Presents A FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE CHRISTMAS

Flat Rock Playhouse bids farewell to 2019 with a holiday celebration that's sure to entertain and inspire. For the third year in a row, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas will close out the season in style and whimsy. This production features beloved holiday songs, spectacular dance numbers, sublime vocals, and hilarious sketches. Running November 29th - December 30th, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas, guarantees wholesome and jovial entertainment with classics such as "Ave Maria", "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", and "Sleigh Ride".





Artistic Associate and Hendersonville local, Matthew Glover, began this holiday tradition in 2017 and broke box office records for a seasonal production. Since 2017, Glover has developed several other Flat Rock Playhouse originals including Broadway on the Rock, Cinematastic: The Music of the Movies, and The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber among other holiday productions. Glover describes this year's production of A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas as, "Bringing together a diverse cast featuring local student dancers and performers, volunteer chorus members, and talented professionals. Together, they will showcase everything that makes the holidays great, from classic favorites, to delightful modern numbers. The dedicated cast infuses this holiday celebration with breathtaking beauty, genuine home-town heart, and infectious smiles that will have audiences singing along in their seats and well into the new year."

Featured performers include an all-star cast from all over the USA, Studio 52 Students, The Flat Rock Playhouse Chorus, and Dancers from Pat's School of Dance. The adult ensemble will include Travis Battle, James Du Chateau, Maddie Franke, Charlie Johnson, Francesca Mancuso, Erin Rubico, Scott Treadway, Jason Watson, and Kathleen Watson.

The student ensemble includes Xavier Cacanindin, AJ Hernandez, Kyra Hewitt, Joseph Sherer, Ava Treadway, and Ivy Rose Voloshin.

The Pat's School of Dance group includes Kaitlyn Harrington, Grace VerStrate, Trinity Luce, Tori Gunning, Trinity Luce, Alexis VanHook, Julianna Samotis, Brenna Orr, Victoria Saltz, Brianna Haston, Autumn Freeman, Mackenzie Sullivant, Kate Siefert, Jasmine Hyatt.

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas was conceived by Matthew Glover who will also direct and choreograph. Jeff Ostermueller serves as the Music Director, Diane David serves as the Chorus Coordinator, and Maddie Franke serves as Assistant Choreographer and Dance Captain. Adam Goodrum serves as Production Manager. Chris Simpson, Ashli Arnold, CJ Barnwell

David Genera serve as Scenic, Costume, Lighting and Sound design respectively. Zeinab Caskey serves as Stage Manager with Elly Leidner as Assistant Stage Manager. Cassidy Bowles will design the properties. Jeff Ostermueller will also play piano with Paul Babelay on the drums.

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas is presented by Mainstage Series Sponsor Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, Co-Opening Night Sponsors Rug and Home and Fields Auto Group, Transportation Sponsor Hunter Subaru, Hearing Loop Sponsor Asheville Head, Neck, and Ear Surgeons, and Executive Producers Pardee Hospital and Blue Ridge Orthodontics.

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas will run from November 29th through December 22nd at Flat Rock Playhouse Mainstage in Flat Rock. Performances Wednesday and Thursday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM (select), Friday at 8:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets available for purchase by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

