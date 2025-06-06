PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Comes to Matthews Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare to be transported on a thrilling voyage with Peter and the Starcatcher. This Tony Award-winning play reimagines the timeless tale of how a downtrodden orphan transforms into the iconic Peter Pan. Set aboard the ship, The Neverland, this high-seas adventure introduces us to three spirited orphan boys. Their journey takes an unexpected turn when they cross paths with Molly Aster, a clever and quick-witted girl who happens to be the daughter of an English lord and serves as a minister to the queen.

“We couldn’t have hoped for a more poignant story than an origin story to wrap up our 29th season,” said Sarah Baumgardner, Matthews Playhouse Executive Director. Sarah continued, ”It’s always important to know where we’ve come from to know where we’re going.”

Peter and the Starcatcher is bound to make your imagination soar this summer. The play by Rick Elice is based on the Novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, with Music by Wayne Barker. Originally produced on Broadway, this cast of characters will be led by Director Jill Bloede with Music Direction by Sarah Baumgardner. The cast includes Josh Brand, Emma Brand, Johnny Hohenstein, Andrea King, Ben Allen, Alijah Wilson, Andrew Pippin, Miles Thompson, Davis Hickson, Chip Bradley, Neifert Enrique, Ryan Caulley, Andrew C. Moore, and Zack Mahon.

Peter and the Starcatcher is a magical summer treat for families, friends, and anyone who needs a little less heat and a lot more magic this summer. It is recommended for ages eight and up.

