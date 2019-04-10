Ovens Auditorium Presents Best-Selling Author David Sedaris

WFAE presents, "An Evening with David Sedaris," the best-selling author, humorist and contributor to "This American Life," for one night only at the Ovens Auditorium on Monday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. following the release of his newest book "Calypso." Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, at all Ticketmaster outlets or at the Bojangles' Coliseum Box Office located at 2700 E. Independence Blvd. Tickets start at $37 (plus applicable service charges) and are subject to change.



This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing.



With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Mr. Sedaris has become one of America's preeminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.



If you love David Sedaris's cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you're getting into at his live readings. You'd be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening.



For more information, visit davidsedarisontour.com.

Ovens Auditorium, located adjacent to Bojangles' Coliseum, opened in 1955. With a seating capacity of approximately 2,400, Ovens has hosted more than 7,000 events including Broadway shows, symphony concerts, operas, dance recitals and nationally known speakers. For more information, visit ovensauditorium.com.





