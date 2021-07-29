North Carolina Opera Receives $250,000 Gift From Former Board President

North Carolina Opera has received a gift of $250,000 from Board member and former Board president C. Thomas Kunz, Opera Wire reports. The gift will allow the company to present opera in the Triangle and explore audience development initiatives.

"We are extremely touched by and grateful for the generous, heartfelt and meaningful support from Tom Kunz, which comes at a critical moment for our company," said NC Opera General Director Eric Mitchko. "I cannot think of anyone in our community who has demonstrated such care and support for NC Opera. Tom's support will not only be transformative for the future of the company, it will also be a powerful affirmation of the artistic excellence and impact of the important work NC Opera strives to produce."

Kunz was appointed President of North Carolina Opera Board of Directors on July 1, 2014, having served as part of the company since 2012. He stepped down as Board President in 2018.

Prior to serving as Board President, Kunz was Of Counsel with the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and served as a partner at the firm from 1987-2007. A graduate of Colgate University and the Cornell University Law School, he has practiced law since 1975. He and his wife Diane B. Kunz are the parents to eight children.