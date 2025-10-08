Matthews Playhouse to Host its 7th Annual Haunted Trail

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Matthews Playhouse will host its 7th Annual Haunted Trail from October 24-26, 2025, behind the Matthews Community Center. This outdoor event, the theatre's largest fundraiser, will feature new effects, chilling scenes, and a "Not So Spooky" trail for children ages 6 and up. Families can also enjoy a Halloween Fun Zone with Trunk or Treat, face painting, and more. Local food trucks will be on-site. Tickets are $10 for the trail, and the Fun Zone is free this year! Visit matthewsplayhouse.com for details.

Our 7th Annual Haunted Trail Fundraiser is taking place on October 24-26, 2025! This year's event features:

“Not So Spooky Trail” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. - $10 per person

Halloween “Fun Zone” 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. (Trunk-or-Treat, face painting, a DJ, crafts, games, and other family-friendly activities) (FREE when you purchase a Not So Spooky Trail Ticket). Recommended for kids ages 2-12.

“Full-Fright” Trail from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - $10 per person