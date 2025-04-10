MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: TRAVEL EDITION to Open at Blumenthal Arts’ Blume Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Charlotte, N.C. has been announced as the next stop for the U.S. tour of MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition. With a permanent destination in London, MONOPOLY LIFESIZED saw its U.S. premiere in Denver last year. This interactive way to play the world’s favorite family board game will begin previews Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at Blumenthal Arts’ Blume Studios (904 Post St.). Tickets, starting at $39.99, go on sale Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. here.

Step into the high-stakes world of MONOPOLY in this unique experience where the classic game meets escape room style challenges to buy property and secure victory. MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition puts players in a life-sized version of the iconic game, navigating the familiar properties like Boardwalk, Park Place, Water Works and more. Players will solve clever puzzles, collect properties and outsmart opponents before time runs out. Each team will use strategic thinking to unlock hidden clues, crack codes and avoid the dreaded "Go to Jail" trap. Friends, families and corporate groups will all love this fast-paced, fun immersion into the world of MONOPOLY. Players can also stop by the Top Hat Lounge, a bar within the venue where they can enjoy delicious snacks, refreshing drinks and a wide selection of board games to play.

This large-scale interactive experience will take place at Blume Studios, a dynamic 32,000-square-foot venue in Charlotte’s Iron District, on the borders of South End and Uptown. Once a pipe foundry for 120 years, the space has been reimagined by Blumenthal Arts into a vibrant creative hub. Blume Studios hosts immersive international experiences, multimedia events, locally produced shows and more. Beyond its ever-evolving immersive entertainment lineup, Blume Studios serves as an artistic playground, featuring captivating art installations, interactive exhibits, atmospheric soundscapes and a bar. Previous immersive entertainment programming at Blume Studios includes Space Explorers: The Infinite and Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience.

2025 marks 90 years of MONOPOLY in the market, and Hasbro is celebrating its iconic legacy all year long. As the world’s favorite family game brand, with over one billion players in 114 countries, MONOPOLY is more than just a game – it’s a global phenomenon. Known for its timeless fun, strategy, and friendly competition, MONOPOLY invites consumers across generations to step into a world where opulence and villainy collide, and all is fair in the race for riches. With a growing list of 300+ culturally relevant editions and new ways to play – from in-person experiences to digital platforms, casino games and more – there’s truly a MONOPOLY for everyone.

Comments