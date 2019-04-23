Linda Ann Watt Presents a Master Class in Acting & Scene Study

Highly regarded acting instructor, Linda Ann Watt, CharlotteActing.com will teach Master Class Acting & Scene Study for adults at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, 345 North College Street in Charlotte, starting Monday, March 6, 2019.

This weekly, eight-session class will give the fundamentals in acting for stage and film. Students will learn the disciplines of Stanislavski, Adler, Meisner, Strasberg, Katselas, Caine, Bogart and Watt. Students will be introduced to relaxation, sense memory, "what if," and repetition exercises. Students will also learn improvisation, on-camera auditioning, in-depth scene study using personalization, substitution and creative hiding. This class covers the "business of acting," and the culture of the industry in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta.

Actors will learn techniques for emotional connection to character. It's a class for those who wish to pursue a career in acting. Watt says, "This class will prepare the actor for the professional world. The industry is small and an actor needs to be ready to audition." Students in Watt's classes perform in the "Actors' Showcase" in Charlotte and Atlanta for the industry.

Space is very limited. Tuition $288 for 16-hours of training. Call 704-849-2025 or email watt@CharlotteActing.com to register.

Watt is a member of Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and past member Actors Equity Association (AEA). She holds an MFA in Theatre Performance Pedagogy and was an Adjunct Professor at VCU in 2018. Watt is a guest lecturer at the SAG-AFTRA conservatory in Atlanta teaching professional actors and she teaches on set. Watt is owner of Corlin Productions a SAG-AFTRA signatory production house. She directs for PBS television and she produced "The Method based on Stanislavski and Strasberg" with Cloris Leachman, Martin Landau and Shelley Winters. Watt was nominated for a Tony © Award for Excellence in Theatre Education in 2015.





Related Articles Shows View More Charlotte Stories

More Hot Stories For You