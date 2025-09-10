Letters From Home To Premier LEGACY Documentary At Carolina Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The acclaimed performance duo Letters From Home will debut their feature-length documentary Legacy at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro, NC, on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Dan Beckmann, the film chronicles the group’s 2023 national tour, in which they performed in all 50 states in just four months.

From January to May 2023, Letters From Home set out on an ambitious tour, performing in every U.S. state. Filmmaker Jack Walterman documented the journey, capturing the whirlwind of performances, road trip moments, and the personal stories that shaped the experience.

At the heart of Legacy is founder Erinn Dearth, inspired by her Vietnam-era Coast Guard veteran father to create a tribute show for veterans that has since grown into a nationally beloved act. Director Dan Beckmann, who joined Letters From Home in 2018, brings humor and heart to the documentary while carrying forward the mission of honoring veterans and fostering connection across generations.

Event Details

Date & Time: Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Carolina Theatre, Greensboro, NC

Tickets: $15 | $10 for Veterans (plus 6.75% NC sales tax)

VIP Reception Add-On:

A VIP reception begins at 6 p.m. in the Carolina Theatre’s Renaissance Room. Admission is $35 ($20 for veterans) and includes hors d’oeuvres, two drink tickets, a meet-and-greet with the performers and crew, a photo opportunity, and a signed Legacy premiere card.

Tickets are available through the Carolina Theatre box office.