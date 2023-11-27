Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; A CHRISTMAS CAROL Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Standings - 11/27/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Rachel Conway - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 12%

Alex White - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 9%

Debbie Lauder - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 8%

Danielle Comeau - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Kelly Shelton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Shane elks - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Erin Leigh Knowles - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Katie Jo Icenhower - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 4%

Lisa Blanton - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Charlotte Duncan - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theatre 3%

Tod Kubo - FREAKY FRIDAY - CPCC 3%

Justin Chapel - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 3%

Scott Daniel - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Lisa Blanton - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Jennifer Read - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

David T Loudermilk - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 3%

Ron Chisholm - HELLO DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 3%

Kelly Ray Shelton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Sterling Masters Deeney - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Jennifer Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

David T Loudermilk - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Tod Kubo - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Michelle Strom - STARKID’S THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Team Odds and Ends 1%

Tod Kubo - ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 1%

Melissa Tarduno - LEND ME A TENOR - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frenchie Lavigne - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 11%

Chelsea Retalic - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 8%

Bryan Rife - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Bryan Rife - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Davita Galloway - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 5%

Brittany Price - INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 5%

Magda Guichard - NARNIA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 4%

Beck Jones - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Chelsea Retalic - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Lauren Parker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Jan Porter, Jennifer Read, Linda Schalberg - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Beth Bentley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Scott Daniel - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Colleen Smiley - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

J. Ethan Henry - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Emma Lee Kurts - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

Emma Lee Kurts - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

Rachel Engstrom - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Meredith Walker - SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 2%

Jacquelyn Loy - DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Yvette Moten - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Sarah Gross - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theate 2%

Avery Kendall - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 1%

Adriaen Shi - THE CHINESE LADY - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Debbie Scheu - HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 1%



Best Dance Production

PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 21%

MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 20%

FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 15%

KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 14%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 12%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 11%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Seph Schonekas - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 10%

Tommy Wooten - INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 7%

Bryan Rife and Lauren Parker - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Shane Elks - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Jermaine Nakia Lee - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 6%

Billy Ensley - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Theatre Charlotte 6%

Scott Daniel - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 5%

Gabriel Vanover - BRIGHT STAR - Lee's McRae Summer Theatre 5%

Lauren Parker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Jennifer Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Katie Jo Icenhower - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 3%

Wes Curry - SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 3%

Andrea Rassler - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theatre 3%

Lisa Blanton - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 3%

J. Ethan Henry - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Rod Oden - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 3%

Adam Burke - NARNIA - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 2%

Jennifer Read - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Sarah Baumgardner - SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Carly McMinn - FREAKY FRIDAY - CPCC 2%

Jessica Jax/Caleb Hinkley - STARKID’S THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Team Odds and Ends 2%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Dalton Isaac - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

Scott Albert - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 1%

Dalton Isaac - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Bryan Rife - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 18%

Lindsay Garner Hostetler - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 9%

Jill Bloede - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 7%

Ron Law - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 7%

Rory D. Sheriff - SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 7%

Eric Seale - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hickory Community Theatre 5%

D. Laverne Woods - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Rod Oden - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 5%

Stuart Spencer - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Kacy Connon - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 4%

Melissa Tarduno - DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Tina Kelly - GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS, AND CURLS - Three Bone Theatre 4%

Chris Brown - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Piedmont Players After Dark 3%

Steve Kaliski - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Charlotte Conservatory Theatre 3%

Ron McClelland - DETROIT 67 - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Ryan Miles - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre 2%

David T Loudermilk - THE MOUSETRAP - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

sean parker - GODS OF COMEDY - Old Courthouse Theate 2%

Rod Oden - FOUR OLD BROADS - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 1%

Robin Tynes-Miller - THE CHINESE LADY - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Danielle Melendez - ANDY AND THE ORPHANS - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Matt Cosper - A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 - Charlotte Conservatory Theatre 1%

Matt Cosper - THE CHAIRS - XOXO 1%

Candace Taylor - BE HERE NOW - NC Stage Company 1%



Best Ensemble

THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 11%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 10%

MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 7%

BRIGHT STAR - Lee's McRae Summer Theatre 5%

FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 4%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 4%

PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 4%

ROCK OF AGES - Hickory Community Theatre 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Theatre Charlotte 3%

SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 3%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

FREAKY FRIDAY - CPCC 2%

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

BKLYN: THE MUSICAL - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

UNINVITED - Rock Hill Theatre 2%

NARNIA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theate 2%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

LEND ME A TENOR - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexandra Corbett - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 10%

Danielle Comeau - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Danielle Comeau - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Ethan Parker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

JP Woody - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Kelly Sandoval - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 4%

Hannah Wien - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Cody Basham - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Jennifer O'Kelly - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 4%

Robert Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 4%

John Harris - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theate 4%

Tristan Robinson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 4%

Alexandra Corbett - HEATHERS - Davidson Community Players 3%

Andy Rich - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Chris Timmons - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Jennifer O'Kelly - SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 3%

Amy Hanyjewski - NARNIA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 3%

Jeff Childs - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Kelly Wright - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 2%

Jennifer Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Sierra Kyhkynen - STARKID’S THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Team Odds and Ends 2%

Evan Kinsley - CHARLOTTE SQUAWKS - Booth Playhouse 2%

Rick Diak - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dan Dodson - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 11%

Mary Bolton - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 9%

Vicki Harvell - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 8%

Mary Bolton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Tyrone Jefferson - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 6%

Zachary Tarleton - DIANA THE MUSICAL - QC Concerts 6%

Alesia Baker - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 5%

Lori Nielsen - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 5%

Dan Dodson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 4%

Bradley Smith - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theate 3%

Drina Keen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 3%

Joey Nuhfer - KINKY BOOTS - Hickory Community Theatre 3%

Matthew Stern - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Vicki Harvell - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 3%

Jennifer Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

John Stafford - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Joey Nuhfer - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

John nipe - SWEENEY TODD - Rock Hill Theatre 2%

Ellen Robison - HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Jenny Carroll - SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 2%

Zachary Tarlton - HEAD OVER HEELS - QC Concerts 2%

Jalen Peake - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Sarah Baumgardner - SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Jenny Carroll - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 1%

TJ Williams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 1%



Best Musical

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 11%

MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 8%

THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 8%

FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 6%

SWEENEY TODD - Rock Hill Theatre 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 5%

PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Lee's McRae Summer Theatre 4%

JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 3%

FREAKY FRIDAY - CPCC 3%

ALL SHOOK UP - Old courthouse theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 2%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

NARNIA, THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

DIANA THE MUSICAL - Queen City Concerts 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ellison Kate Cox - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Cornelia Barnwell - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 6%

Darius Turner - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 5%

Autumn Bolton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Noemi Rabinowitz - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Logan Cox - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 4%

Emanuel Carrero - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Lucas DeVore - ROCK OF AGES - Hickory Community Theatre 3%

Robert Bevilacqua - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Iris DeWitt - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 3%

Ella Matchett - FREAKY FRIDAY - CPCC 2%

Katie Pelikan - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 2%

Mary Lynn Bain - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Richie Barrella - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 2%

Evynn Rose Grignon - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theatre 2%

Chuck Wright - INTO THE WOODS - 2023 2%

Bart Copeland - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Nathan Sebens - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 2%

Chris Smeltzer - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Nehemiah Lawson - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Nathan Sebens - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 2%

Breanna Suarez - HEATHERS - Davidson Community Players 2%

Jessica Leigh Rubino - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%

Patrick Stepp - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 1%

Erin Leigh Knowles - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alexander Brooks - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Lauren Parker - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Veronica Vale Duffy - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 5%

Vincent Raye - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Iris DeWitt - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Charlotte Conservatory Theatre 4%

Bill Morgan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hickory Community Theatre 4%

Cecilia McNeill - SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 4%

Amanda Traywick - PAGEANT PLAY - Ansonia Theatre 3%

Daniel Keith - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Allen Andrews - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Ben Butters - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Becca Worthington - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Julia Howard - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Hank West - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 3%

Andrew Williams - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Davidson Community Players 3%

Caleb Sigmon - BALLOOANCY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 2%

Ryan Miles - DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Liz Waller - FOUR OLD BROADS - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Theresa Brandt - NANA’S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Devin Clark - DETROIT 67 - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Lauren Newell - GODS OF COMEDY - Old Courthouse Theate 2%

Julia Howard - DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Johnathon Caldwell - SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 2%

Shar Marlin - FOUR OLD BROADS - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Tim Hager - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 2%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia 12%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 8%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 8%

CLUE - Matthews Playhouse 7%

SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 7%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hickory Community Theatre 5%

MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 5%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Davidson Community Players 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

DETROIT 67 - Theatre Charlotte 4%

DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Charlotte Conservatory Theatre 3%

FOUR OLD BROADS - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

THE NIGHT DIARY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 3%

LEND ME A TENOR - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 2%

THE MOUSETRAP - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

NANA’S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 - Charlotte Conservatory Theatre 2%

ANDY AND THE ORPHANS - Three Bone Theatre 2%

MACBETH - free reign 2%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 1%

THE CHINESE LADY - Three Bone Theater 1%

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Theatre Charlotte 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

This Robot Dreams - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 12%

Bryan Rife & Michael Shelton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 9%

Shane Elks and Michael Shelton - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 8%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - BRIGHT STAR - Lees McRae Summer Theatre 6%

Chris Timmons - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Charlotte 6%

James Duke and Marty Wolfe - SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 6%

Bill Kimrey - SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 5%

Tom Hansen - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Tom Hansen - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Chris Timmons - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Rachael & Matt Morris - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Green Room Community Theatre 3%

Robert Read and Jan Porter - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Scott Daniel - BKLYN: THE MUSICAL - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Marty Wolff - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 3%

Jan Porter - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - sHowtime Theatre co 2%

Nathaniel Conti - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Kacy Connon - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 2%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Jan Porter - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Rick Diak - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%

Marty Wolff - SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Chip Davis - GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS, AND CURLS - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Chip Davis - THE CHINESE LADY - Three Bone Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Parker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 19%

Brandon Kinkaid - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 11%

Tyrone Jefferson and Jermaine Nakia Lee - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 10%

Bo Garrard - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 6%

Christy Edney Lancaster - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 5%

John Harris - ALL SHOOK UP - old coutrhouse theatre 4%

Bradley Moore - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Neifert Enrique - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 4%

Andrew Prater - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Ryan Certo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 4%

Kacy Connon - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 3%

Neifert Enrique - HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 3%

Bo Garrard - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Tristan Robinson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Rick Diak - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%

Stephen Kraack - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Bradley Moore - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Evan Kinsley - HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Robert Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Sarah Provencal and Dria Doward - THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS, AND CURLS - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Jennifer Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 1%

Stephen Kraack - BKLYN: THE MUSICAL - Mountain Theatre Company 1%

Kayla Piscatelli - ANDY AND THE ORPHANS - Three Bone Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alyssa White - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Sid Willoughby - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Allison Rhinehardt - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 4%

Daniel Becker - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 4%

Erin Leigh Knowles - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

K Alana Jones - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 3%

Tyler Wills - INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 3%

Aaron Marsh - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 3%

Iris DeWitt - HIT THE WALL - QC Concerts 2%

Trevor Ketterling - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 2%

Shane Elks - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Seph Schonekas - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 2%

Jessica Macks - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 2%

Devon Ovall - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Darious Crawford - SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 2%

Amy McKay - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

John Galas - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 2%

Lauren Wilson - INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 2%

Chris Hager - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Ariana Parker - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Kirby Gibson - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 2%

Kevin Roberge - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Theatre Charlotte 1%

Laura Rae Robinson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 1%

Cole Knight - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 1%

Sophie Lanser - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kevin Burke - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 9%

Shoshana Canali - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 9%

Dottie Kramer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia 8%

K. Alana Jones - SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 8%

Kaylyn Hall - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hickory Community Theatre 5%

Mary Lynn Bain - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse 5%

Hallye Fletcher - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Tim Campbell - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 5%

Amy Hope Lambert - LEND ME A TENOR - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 5%

Kiera Whittemore - DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Lauren Wilson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Grant Cunningham - SANCTUARY CITY - Three Bone Theatre 4%

Susan Cherin - ANDY AND THE ORPHANS - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Lauren Wilson - FOUR OLD BROADS - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Paula Baldwin - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Germôna Sharp - DETROIT 67 - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Roman Lawrence - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Shelby Annas - BLITHE SPIRIT - Union County Playmakers 2%

Cara Hayes - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Henk Bouhuys - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Mason Livers - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Jeff Powell - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Stephen West-Rogers - THE CHINESE LADY - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Emma Ribadeneira - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Cailin Harrison - THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS, AND CURLS - Three Bone Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 12%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - RAH! Theatre 12%

SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 11%

NARNIA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 11%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 10%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 9%

MARY POPPINS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 8%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 6%

LION KING - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 6%

ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 4%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

THE NIGHT DIARY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 2%

