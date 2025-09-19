JOURNEY TO OZ Comes to Children's Theatre Of Charlotte

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After nearly a decade, “Journey to Oz” will return to the McColl Family Theatre on Saturday, September 20, 2025, ready to sweep audiences away. The show captivated Charlotte families in 2016 with its unique and immersive take on L. Frank Baum's classic tale.

“Journey to Oz” is experiential theatre — an interactive play where the audience becomes part of the story. Actors invite children and adults alike on stage, casting them as beloved characters from Baum's timeless book. Over the course of the show, seven Dorothys and a host of other friends from Oz will be chosen from the audience to help bring the journey to life.

“Experiential Theater is currently the most exciting and engaging performance style in the American theater,” says Artistic Director Adam Burke. “By engaging young people from the audience to come on stage and enter the story, they are able to experience the world and story from inside of it.”

The immersive stage further blurs the line between page and stage. The theatre is transformed into a library where books turn into costumes, and pages spring to life as puppets. Every element of the show is meant to envelop the audience, furthering the immersive experience and bringing the storybook world to dazzling reality.

The production features a four-member cast: Christopher Parks, the show's playwright and director; Caleb Sigmon; Lydia Danielle; and Rahsheem Shabazz.

Perfect for audiences of all ages, “Journey to Oz” offers families a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step inside one of literature's most popular stories. Whether on stage or in the audience, everyone will share in the joy, choices, and surprises that make this interactive adventure unforgettable.

Opening day also coincides with Super Saturday at ImaginOn, a partnership between Children's Theatre of Charlotte and Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. Families can enjoy free themed activities throughout the building, including a Family Storytime, a Costume Design Workshop, and a puppet show — making September 20 the perfect day to step into Oz.

“Journey to Oz” runs September 20 through October 5 in the McColl Family Theatre, located at Children's Theatre of Charlotte in ImaginOn. Join Children's Theatre of Charlotte for a season of adventure, wonder, and heartwarming stories that inspire and delight audiences of all ages!