Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Announces 2021-22 Season Lineup

The 2021 season will kick off on April 29.

Feb. 4, 2021  

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra has announced its upcoming lineup for 2021-22, including performances returning to The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts for the first time since last year.

The 2021 season will kick off on April 29 with a Masterworks series concert titled "Maestros & Mendelssohn" with Gerard Schwarz, conductor, and Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin and conductor.

Learn more at https://greensborosymphony.org/.

Check out the full lineup below!

2021 season

April 29: Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelssohn with Gerard Schwarz, conductor and Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin and conductor

May 1-2: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in concert

May 8: Music of Queen

May 15: Masterworks: Beethoven's 9th with the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale

May 16: Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra Side-by-Side Concert

May 21: Pops: The Texas Tenors

June 5: Masterworks: Discovery & Invention with Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin

June 12: Pops: Queens of Soul

June 19: A Richard Smallwood Gospel Celebration

Aug. 7: Pops: Rolling Stones Tribute

2021-22 season

Aug. 28: Pops: Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel

Sept. 25: Masterworks: Tchaikovsky and Beethoven Favorites with Olga Kern, piano

Nov. 6: Pops: An Evening with Matthew Morrison

Nov. 20: Sting

Dec. 16: Masterworks: Handel's Messiah

Dec. 18: Pops: Rocky Mountain High, Jim Curry's Tribute to John Denver

Jan. 29: Masterworks

Feb. 12: Pops: Heather Headley

Feb. 19: Masterworks: Symphonie Rhapsody with Ingrid Fliter, piano

March 19: Pops: The Ten Tenors

April 2: Masterworks: American Rhapsody with Aaron Dworkin, narrator

May 7: Masterworks: Don Quixote with Yura Lee, Dmitry Sitkovetsky and Zlatomir Fung

May 21: Pops: Kenny G

June 4-5: "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" in concert


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
First Day Of School T-Shirt
5, 6, 7, 8 Mug
Dance First Phone Case

Related Articles View More Charlotte Stories   Shows
Connor Chamber Series To Be Presented Virtually Photo

Connor Chamber Series To Be Presented Virtually

UNC Greensboro School of Theatre Announces Spring 2021 Lineup Photo

UNC Greensboro School of Theatre Announces Spring 2021 Lineup

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance Announces First Live Streamed Production, DIVA: LIVE FROM H Photo

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance Announces First Live Streamed Production, DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL

SoundSpace @ Rabbits Now Open Inside Historic Rabbits Motel Photo

SoundSpace @ Rabbit's Now Open Inside Historic Rabbit's Motel


More Hot Stories For You

  • NPR's Ophira Eisenberg Hosts Bucks County Playhouse WORD OF MOUTHA Storytelling Show
  • EPAC Is Now Casting All Roles For SOMETHING ROTTEN! And Monty In GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE
  • William Penn Bank and Bristol Riverside Theatre Announce New Partnership
  • Dauphin County Commissioners' to Present Black History Month Program DO YOU KNOW ME?