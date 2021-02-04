Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Announces 2021-22 Season Lineup

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra has announced its upcoming lineup for 2021-22, including performances returning to The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts for the first time since last year.

The 2021 season will kick off on April 29 with a Masterworks series concert titled "Maestros & Mendelssohn" with Gerard Schwarz, conductor, and Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin and conductor.

Learn more at https://greensborosymphony.org/.

Check out the full lineup below!

2021 season

April 29: Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelssohn with Gerard Schwarz, conductor and Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin and conductor

May 1-2: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in concert

May 8: Music of Queen

May 15: Masterworks: Beethoven's 9th with the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale

May 16: Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra Side-by-Side Concert

May 21: Pops: The Texas Tenors

June 5: Masterworks: Discovery & Invention with Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin

June 12: Pops: Queens of Soul

June 19: A Richard Smallwood Gospel Celebration

Aug. 7: Pops: Rolling Stones Tribute

2021-22 season

Aug. 28: Pops: Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel

Sept. 25: Masterworks: Tchaikovsky and Beethoven Favorites with Olga Kern, piano

Nov. 6: Pops: An Evening with Matthew Morrison

Nov. 20: Sting

Dec. 16: Masterworks: Handel's Messiah

Dec. 18: Pops: Rocky Mountain High, Jim Curry's Tribute to John Denver

Jan. 29: Masterworks

Feb. 12: Pops: Heather Headley

Feb. 19: Masterworks: Symphonie Rhapsody with Ingrid Fliter, piano

March 19: Pops: The Ten Tenors

April 2: Masterworks: American Rhapsody with Aaron Dworkin, narrator

May 7: Masterworks: Don Quixote with Yura Lee, Dmitry Sitkovetsky and Zlatomir Fung

May 21: Pops: Kenny G

June 4-5: "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" in concert