Flat Rock Playhouse Presents SOUTH PACIFIC

Flat Rock Playhouse continues the 2019 Season with summer blockbuster musical and Broadway classic, South Pacific. Known for its glorious score by Rodgers and Hammerstein, the show transports audiences to the Pacific Islands in World War II as young couples struggle with the dynamics of love, war, and faith. Yet, South Pacific also showcases a vibrant, delightful comedic side found in the business of everyday life: raising children, relationship squabbles, and workplace gossip.

Running June 7th - July 6th, South Pacific will deliver the best of the beloved Broadway classic - picturesque settings, deeply moving plot lines, an impeccable score - as well as a refreshing, modern interpretation that will speak to audiences of all ages. Says Producing Artistic Director, Lisa K. Bryant, "South Pacific came back in the top 5 of our most recent patron survey and was the number one Rogers and Hammerstein pick. It is a classic story with some of the most lush music in the Music Theatre cannon and we were all very excited to honor the patron's wishes. Additionally, it fell perfectly into our 2019 theme of Love, Family, and Adventure. Family comes in all shapes and forms. The adventures of not only war but also the young characters expanding their own realities as they leave their homes for the first time and meet and work alongside brand new acquaintances, in totally foreign locations. And of course, love. For which, you need to see the show to see how that theme unfolds. It was a big hit when we produced it 20 years ago, and we know we can tell the story even better today."

.

Whether a die-hard fan of the classic or newcomer to the story, audiences can expect Flat Rock Playhouse's production to capitalize on the rich resource material while also layering in state-of-the-art technology to create a unique, refreshed production. In particular, South Pacific will feature the combined use of projections to capture sweeping landscapes with hand-crafted sets, costumes, and props to maintain a rich, tangible world for the performers.

South Pacific tells the story of two couples on an island in the South Pacific during World War II. An American nurse falls in love with a middle-aged expatriate French plantation owner. Meanwhile, a U.S. Lieutenant and young Tonkinese woman spark a new romance. Both relationships must overcome the insecurities and fears of possible social consequences, should these diverse couples marry. Their struggles are heightened by the ongoing war that brought them together and may tear them apart forever. A vibrant community ensemble of fellow nurses, soldiers, children, and locals weave these romances together. Classic hits that carry this storyline include, Bali Ha'i, I m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair, Some Enchanted Evening, and There is Nothing Like a Dame.

South Pacific originally premiered on Broadway in 1949 and became an immediate success. The production won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1950. South Pacific came in second to Rodgers' and Hammerstein's other hit, Oklahoma, for the longest running production that point. Following a 2008 revival, the show won seven Tony Awards and was nominated in an additional four categories. The duo also created smash Broadway hits Carousel, The Sound of Music, and Cinderella.

South Pacific features a cast of professional equity actors and the 2019 Apprentice Class. Equity members include: Sarah Stevens (Nellie Forbush), Andrew O'Shanick (Emile De Becque), Yvonne Strumecki (Bloody Mary), Andrew Foote (Luther Billis), Brendan Malafronte (Stew Pot), Michael Miller (Professor), Kevin Hack (Lt. Cable), Preston Dyar (Capt. George Brackett), Willie Repoley (Cmdr. William Harbison), Kevin Kulp (Henry), Steven Grant Douglas (Lt. Buzz Adams, Yeoman Herbert Quale), Erin Rubico (Lead Nurse), Maddie Franke (Ensign Dinah Murphy & Dance Captain), Maria Buchannan (Ensign Janet MacGregor). Apprentices include: Candice Hatakeyama and Marissa Swanner (Liat). Second Year Apprentices in the Ensemble include: Cory Simmons, Cody Marshall, Sophie Scarpulla, Briana Stone. Apprentices in the Ensemble include: Kalonjee Gallimore, Matthew Hansen, Malcolm Hayden, Danny Martin, Jack Murphy, Cooper Shaw, Grace McLaughlin, Amanda Ortiz, Emma Vance, Christine Wanda.

South Pacific will be directed by Producing Artistic Director, Lisa K. Bryant. Matthew Glover will serve as Choreographer with Maddie Franke as Dance Captain and Briana Stone as Assistant Dance Captain. Alex Sheilds will serve as Music Director. Bill Mu oz will serve as Stage Manager along with Amelia Driscoll as Assistant Stage Manager. Adam Goodrum will serve as Production Manager. Dennis C. Maulden, CJ Barnwell, Ashli Arnold Crump, David Gerena, and Patrick W. Lord will serve as Scenic, Lighting, Costume, Sound, and Projection Design respectively. Cassidy Bowles will design the properties.

South Pacific is brought to you in part by Mainstage Series Sponsor Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, Co-Opening Night Sponsors Rug and Home and Fields Auto Group, Transportation Sponsor Hunter Subaru, Hearing Loop Sponsor Asheville Head, Neck, and Ear Surgeons, and Executive Producers Cornerstone Financial, Van Winkle Law Firm, United Community Bank, Boyd Automotive, WNC Bridge Foundation.

South Pacific runs June 7th - July 6th at Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Performances Wednesday and Thursday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Friday at 8:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets for adults or children can be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, NC 28731.





Related Articles Shows View More Charlotte Stories

More Hot Stories For You