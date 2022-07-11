Flat Rock Playhouse Presents Mozart To Pop Chart

The one and only Nat Zegree (Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet) returns to The Rock to whisk our audiences away on an all-new musical journey through the history and triumphs of music from Mozart to today's current hits. Joining Nat on stage will be some of the brightest rock and symphonic musicians from the region, including Lauren Wright who brought down the house with "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" last fall in Autumn at the Opry!

Music lovers of all genres - classical, pop, rock, musical theater and more - will relish this epic mashup celebrating the power of music. This musical collaboration will bring new life to the greatest hits throughout time. With Nat Zegree starring on the piano and accompanied by 15 of the region's best musicians, audiences can expect an unforgettable and downright spectacular production.

"While it may seem hard to believe that there is much new that Nat can surprise us with," offers Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant, "the fact remains that his talent is bottomless, barely eclipsed by his passion for sharing his skills with all of us, and bringing everyone the greatest music lessons we never knew we wanted! Adding the brilliant Lauren Wright to the mix and watching them dazzle even each other makes this a 'don't miss' experience. And of course, many of the best musicians in our region will round out the unforgettable performance. It's just an honor to have them all on our stage at one time!"

Piano - Nat Zegree

Fiddle - Lauren Wright

Keys 2 - Ethan Andersen

Drums - Paul Babelay

Timpani - Brian Tinkel

Bass/Violin - Ryan Guerra

Violin 1 - Mariya Potapova

Violin 2 - Andrea Pettigrew

Viola - Emily Poole

Cello - Jim Lestock

Electric Guitar - Casey Cramer

Clarinet - Jim Anthony

Woodwinds - Misty Rondeau

Trumpet 1 - Joseph Delage

Trumpet 2 - Max Kinard

French Horn - Beth Richard

Trombone - Linda Davis

Arrangements & Orchestrations by Nat Zegree & Alex Shields

Mozart to Pop Chart: The Musical Story Continues runs Saturday, August 6 through Saturday, August 13 at Flat Rock Playhouse's Leiman Mainstage. Tickets range from $40 to $60. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org