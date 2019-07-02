Flat Rock Playhouse Hosts Backstage Ball

In celebration of Flat Rock Playhouse's 2019 Homecoming season, the theater announces the much-anticipated revival, elevation and reveal of the Backstage Ball, which serves as the Playhouse's signature fundraiser this year. The event, scheduled for the evening of August 12th, celebrates the dazzling craft of live professional theater and the arts philanthropists who make it all possible.

Backstage Ball guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, dinner, innovative auction, live music and a one-of-a-kind cabaret performance, where they will get up close and personal with Playhouse artists, craftsmen and a star-studded cast of FRP favorites, including beloved phenom and showman, Nat Zegree. Hundreds are expected to attend the gathering, which has been coined an "immersive theater gala," by event organizers and Flat Rock Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant.

"This is an event where the party and the show are absolutely one and the same," noted Bryant, who adds that in order to accommodate a growing number of attendees, the event will be held at the Conference Hall on the campus of Blue Ridge Community College. "We're lucky to have supporters from all over Western North Carolina and beyond, so it's a thrill this year to be able to celebrate together in one state-of-the-art space as a huge and vibrant Vagabond Family," she said.

Born during the theater's early years, the Backstage Ball is a storied tradition previously experienced only by those closest to the craft at the State Theatre of North Carolina. "Historically, this event was a party that actors, crew and designers threw just for themselves, so it was exclusive and kind of secret in this way," explained resident scenic designer Dennis C. Maulden. "This is a party that capitalizes on the whimsy, humor, passion, and creativity of performance art. We think bringing our supporters into this chic, fun evening is going to make a good time even better - a true celebration of the Spirit of the Rock."

Founded in 1952, Flat Rock Playhouse has provided a stronghold for the arts in Western North Carolina for decades, with a profile and reputation for producing Broadway-caliber performances in the mountains. Last year, the theater accommodated an audience exceeding 84,000 and was responsible for generating millions of dollars of tourism spending within the local economy.

This year's Backstage Ball is presented by Blockbuster Sponsor, Hunter Subaru. "Hunter Subaru believes in giving back to the community in diverse and meaningful ways," said owner and operator, Tom Hunter. "As a company, we are thrilled to be able to invest in the vibrancy of the arts in Henderson County through this unique event." Flat Rock Playhouse is also grateful for the leadership support of Spotlight Sponsors Knox Law, John Cox & Peter Parry and members of the Flat Rock Playhouse Supporting Players, the theater's longtime network of devoted volunteers, advocates and supporters.

Tickets to the Backstage Ball are $150 per person, and tables of eight are available. Dress is creative black tie, and guests are invited to express themselves fashionably - or not. Anything goes at the Backstage Ball! For reservations or more information, call 828-693-0731 or visit flatrockplayhouse.org/events.





Related Articles Shows View More Charlotte Stories

More Hot Stories For You