FALSETTOS to Play at Knight Theater June 2019

Everything will be alright June 25 - 30 as the national tour of Falsettos will play the Knight Theater.

William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos returned to Broadway in an all new production from Lincoln Center Theater, and was nominated for Five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

Falsettos revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

The production, directed by Lapine, features choreography by Spencer Liff, sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Jennifer Caprio, lighting by Jeff Croiter, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and casting by Eric Woodall of Tara Rubin Casting. The musical also features Michael Starobin's original orchestrations.

The touring cast features: Nick Adams as "Whizzer," Nick Blaemire as "Mendel," Audrey Cardwell as "Cordelia," Eden Espinosa as "Trina," Max von Essen as "Marvin," Bryonha Marie Parham as "Dr. Charlotte," Thatcher Jacobs and Jonah Mussolino alternating as "Jason," Josh Canfield as "U/S Marvin/Whizzer/Mendel," Melanie Evans as "U/S Dr. Charlotte/Cordelia," Megan Loughran as "U/S Dr. Charlotte/Cordelia/Trina" and Darick Pead as "U/S Marvin/Whizzer/Mendel."

For tickets and more information about the "tight-knit" touring family, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Charlotte Stories

More Hot Stories For You