Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Planet Improv and The Chuckleheads Return to the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, July 17

pixeltracker

The Chuckleheads have been performing throughout North, South Carolina and the United States since 2007.

Jul. 7, 2021  

Planet Improv and the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille present The Comedy Improv Musical Variety Extravaganza Starring The Chuckleheads.

The Chuckleheads are the house improvisational comedy troupe of the Planet Improv. The Chuckleheads have been performing throughout North, South Carolina and the United States since 2007.

The Comedy Improv Musical Variety Extravaganza Starring The Chuckleheads is a non-scripted improvisational comedy show with the mix of musical, game show and heavy-duty audience participation elements for which the Chuckleheads are famous. Meals, snacks and drinks (alcoholic and non) will be available before, during and after the show.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, July 17 at 8PM (show seating begins at 7PM) at the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, 911 E Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28204.

Tickets are $10 in advance at www.planetimprov.com via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-comedy-improv-musical-varity-extravaganza-starring-the-chuckleheads-tickets-162293420991 and $15 at the door on show night.


Related Articles View More Charlotte Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Fergie L. Philippe
Fergie L. Philippe
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico
Zachary Noah Piser
Zachary Noah Piser

More Hot Stories For You

  • MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE National Tour Stops Announced For Time Bubble Tour
  • BLITHE SPIRIT to Open This Friday at Upright Theatre Company
  • The Firehouse Theatre Returns to the Mainstage with ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL
  • Dallas Black Dance Theatre To Take Part In Jacob's Pillow International Dance Festival