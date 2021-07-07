Planet Improv and The Chuckleheads Return to the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, July 17

Planet Improv and the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille present The Comedy Improv Musical Variety Extravaganza Starring The Chuckleheads.

The Chuckleheads are the house improvisational comedy troupe of the Planet Improv. The Chuckleheads have been performing throughout North, South Carolina and the United States since 2007.

The Comedy Improv Musical Variety Extravaganza Starring The Chuckleheads is a non-scripted improvisational comedy show with the mix of musical, game show and heavy-duty audience participation elements for which the Chuckleheads are famous. Meals, snacks and drinks (alcoholic and non) will be available before, during and after the show.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, July 17 at 8PM (show seating begins at 7PM) at the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, 911 E Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28204.

Tickets are $10 in advance at www.planetimprov.com via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-comedy-improv-musical-varity-extravaganza-starring-the-chuckleheads-tickets-162293420991 and $15 at the door on show night.