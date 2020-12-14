De'Ron Robertson Announces 2020 De'Ron World Holiday Special Promo

2020 has been a challenging year for all of us, so De'Ron Robertson wanted to take a chance to gather his creative peers and have a virtual benefit concert to raise money to help grant the Christmas wishes of children in need of holiday cheer!

All of the footage coming from the artists in the virtual concert are shot from home in order to be safe. The full 2020 Holiday Special can be found here to be viewed: Full 2020 De'Ron World Holiday Special. If you watch the special and feel inclined to donate to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, you can donate to this link (www.gofundme.com/deronworldholiday), and all proceeds will be donated directly to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central & Western North Carolina.

De'Ron World is a YouTube channel that includes produced work by De'Ron and his peers. The goal is to create original content and share it with the world at an accessible level.

To view more content from De'Ron World head to www.youtube.com/deronworld!