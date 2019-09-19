Children's Theatre Of Charlotte Presents PETER PAN

Fly to new heights in the Tony Award-winning musical that never gets old. Peter Pan will take the stage at Children's Theatre of Charlotte October 4 through November 3. Join Peter as he whisks the Darling children off to Neverland in a story filled with magic, delight and adventure. Together, with the help of everyone's favorite fairy sidekick Tinker Bell, they'll face-off against crocodiles, evil pirates and the villainous Captain Hook. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a dash of imagination, Peter Pan will awaken the child in us all.

This musical, based on Sir J.M. Barrie's novel, has been performed around the world for over 60 years. In 1929, Sir J.M. Barrie bequeathed Peter Pan to Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London, which has benefited thousands of children since then. Every ticket purchased worldwide of Peter Pan goes toward making the hospital the incredible center of hope it is today.

Though the 2019-2020 season starts with a beloved classic, Children's Theatre of Charlotte has a new twist from the one most audiences have seen. Tiger Lily is the leader of 'Pounce' - a fierce girl group that is the female counterpoint to the Neverland's Lost Boys.

Peter Pan represents the joy of imagination and youth, and the powerful freedom that everyone has to create their own magic, according to director Jenny Male.

"Peter is a being of the past, present, and future," said Male, "but Peter only exists if we believe and are inspired to think creatively. In today's world we often get bogged down with schedules, multiple distractions from phones, and social media. Peter invites us to play,think outside the box, and go on great adventures that will help us to never completely grow up."

Male brings her own brand of expertise to the stage, serving as both the director and fight director for the show. She is a certified Teacher with the Society of American Fight Directors and a certified Intimacy Director with Intimacy Directors International. Male's expertise shines as she works with the cast to make dangerous complex fight scenes look effortless and be safe. Male

previously delighted audiences with her direction of the Theatre's productions of Lilly's Purple Plastic Purse and Mike Mulligan & His Steam Shovel.





