Celebrate Pride With Delighted Tobehere's DRAG 101!

Hendersonville Theatre will present DRAG 101, a musical event hosted by internationally celebrated drag artist Delighted Tobehere, during its 4th Annual Pride Celebration on Friday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $26 to $38 and are available online at HVLtheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (828) 692-1082. Groups of 10 or more receive a 10 percent discount.

This unique and interactive evening of entertainment promises to be educational and outrageously fun. Through comedy, live performance, and personal storytelling, it will offer audiences an inside look into the world of drag.

DRAG 101 is the ultimate primer for anyone curious about the art and culture of drag. Through humor, live demonstration, Q&A, and heartfelt moments, Delighted invites the audience into her world, demystifying drag while celebrating the creativity, resilience, and joy it represents.

"This show is more than wigs and heels," says Delighted. "It's about self-expression, empowerment, and showing people that being yourself is the most beautiful thing you can be."

A celebrated performer known for her powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp wit, and dazzling stage presence, Delighted Tobehere has captivated audiences across the globe. She made her national television debut on America's Got Talent, receiving a standing ovation and unanimous "yes" votes from all four judges. Her impersonation of the legendary Cher was so impressive that it left judge Howie Mandel exclaiming, "I think you are the best we've seen!"

Delighted has shared the stage with drag royalty, including Bianca Del Rio, Lady Bunny, Latrice Royale, and the late Leslie Jordan, and was named one of the funniest drag queens in America by The Huffington Post. With over 20 years of experience in drag and cabaret, she is renowned for her show-stopping performances and her ability to connect deeply and personally with audiences.

Delighted Tobehere has been charming audiences for over two decades with her dynamic performances that blend drag artistry, stand-up comedy, and live singing. Originally from South Carolina, she has traveled the world spreading joy and self-empowerment through drag. With accolades from America's Got Talent and The Huffington Post and sold-out shows from New York to New Zealand, Delighted is a trailblazer who advocates authenticity and inclusion in entertainment.

This performance is part of Hendersonville Theatre's Pride Month programming and aims to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and the power of the performing arts to unite people.

Hendersonville Theatre is committed to presenting diverse voices that reflect various cultural backgrounds and viewpoints. This commitment includes fostering connections and increasing visibility for the LGBTQ+ community.

Showtime is Friday at 7:30 p.m. Discounts are available for military personnel, seniors, students, youth, and groups of 10 or more. The running time is approximately one hour and 45 minutes with one 15-minute intermission.

Since 1966, Hendersonville Theatre has been a beacon of inclusivity, offering live theatre and high-quality, affordable entertainment to residents of Hendersonville and the surrounding areas. The theater is wheelchair accessible, and ample free parking is available behind and in front of the theatre, ensuring a stress-free and enjoyable experience for all guests.

Hendersonville Theatre is located at 229 South Washington Street. For tickets or more information, call 828-692-1082 or visit HVLTheatre.org.

