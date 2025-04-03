Casts Set for THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES and FOREVER PLAID at Mountain Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mountain Theatre Company has revealed the two star studded casts for its 87th season opener, featuring two beloved musicals playing in repertory: The Marvelous Wonderettes and Forever Plaid.

This summer, audiences will be treated to two unique productions featuring two distinct casts: an all-female cast brings the hilarious and tuneful The Marvelous Wonderettes to the MTC stage, while an all-male cast will charm audiences with the close harmonies and witty banter of Forever Plaid. Both productions are delightful throwbacks to a simpler time and are deeply reminiscent of past MTC favorites: Jersey Boys, Catch Me if You Can, and Sentimental Journey.

Some familiar faces grace the MTC stage in The Marvelous Wonderettes, including Erin Leigh Knowles (MTC's Jersey Boys, Rock of Ages), Taylor Ruffo (MTC's Jersey Boys), and Jillian Worthing (MTC's Grease, Catch Me If You Can). Rounding out this incredible ensemble of women are MTC newcomers Catara Brae, Abigail Gordiany, and Rachel Maselek.

The Marvelous Wonderettes opens in Highlands, NC on Wednesday, June 11th at the beautiful Highlands Performing Arts Center under the direction and choreography of Amy McCleary (Memphis - Nat'l Tour, The Wizard of Oz - Nat'l Tour). This smash-hit musical written and created by Roger Bean, follows the lives of four high school friends - Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy - as they navigate love, friendship and a decade of growth. Vote for your favorite Prom Queen while you enjoy iconic hits like "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," and "Respect." This charming and hilarious show is a must-see for anyone who loves nostalgic tunes, laughter and a healthy dose of female empowerment. The creative team includes Production Design by Scott Daniel, Music Direction by Lori Nielsen, Lighting Design by CJ Barnwell, Sound Design by Bo Garrard, Costume Design by Beck Jones, and Scenic Design by Jeff Weber.

Opening just two days later on June 13th, MTC will present the all-time classic Forever Plaid. Beloved by audiences around the world, Forever Plaid is a celebration of tight barbershop harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies all set to a compelling tale that continues to pack audiences in. Forever Plaid tells the story of four high school friends - Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie - who form a singing group. Tragically, their dreams of stardom are cut short following a fatal car accident on the way to their first big gig, but miraculously are given one final chance as they return from the afterlife to deliver a hilarious and heartwarming final performance. This musical written and created by Stuart Ross, features a talented quartet of actors in its hilarious and heartwarming tribute to the music of a bygone era with hits like "Three Coins in the Fountain," "Heart of Gold," and "Love is a Many-Splendored Thing." As an award-winning director and choreographer, Jonathan VanDyke (Disenchanted! - Nat'l) Tour, will lead Forever Plaid's creative team, with Production Design by Scott Daniel, Music Direction by Lori Nielsen, Lighting Design by Hannah Wein, Sound Design by Bo Garrard, Costume Design by Beck Jones, and Scenic Design by Jeff Weber. Forever Plaid will also feature a live band with Matt Moleworth on the piano, Dan Knowles on the drums and Jackson Hopper on the bass.

Highlighting the cast of Forever Plaid is the return of Highlands favorite, Emanuel Carrero, known affectionately as "Highlands' Frankie Valli" after his record-breaking performance in MTC's Jersey Boys in 2022 and 2023, who will grace the stage as the charming, klutzy heartthrob, Jinx. Also returning as an audience favorite is Terrance McQueen from MTC's 2024 production of Home for the Holidays: Sounds of the Season, starring as lovable goofball, Sparky. Rounding out the cast includes soon-to-be audience favorites, Kyle Channell as smooth crooner Frankie, and Cooper McConnell Shaw as shy and gentle Smudge; alongside the multi-talented Parker Viator, and Cedric C. Paige.

This June, Mountain Theatre Company encourages audiences to indulge in this unique theatrical experience. With matinee and evening performances scheduled Wednesday through Sunday, audiences will have the opportunity to see both shows on the same day, if they so choose. Audiences have an opportunity to catch the girls' harmonies on a matinee performance of The Marvelous Wonderettes, and then return in the evening to enjoy the compelling story of Forever Plaid with an evening performance. This repertory schedule allows audiences to fully immerse themselves in the music and magic of both shows, with both shows alternating between matinee and evening performances from June 11th - July 13th.

