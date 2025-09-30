Cast Set for HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Spirit Of The Season at Mountain Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Highlands' most beloved holiday tradition- Home for the Holidays -will return in an all-new production: Spirit of the Season. An all-star cast performs festive favorites alongside fresh new arrangements, creating a sparkling seasonal spectacular for the whole family. Thanks to a generous grant from Cullasaja Women's Outreach, special student performances ensure that everyone in the community can share the wonder of live theatre.

This heart-warming 90-minute celebration bursts with breathtaking song, dazzling dance, and a touch of technical magic that will leave you asking, "How did they do that?" Whether it's a cherished annual outing or a brand-new tradition, it is the perfect way to celebrate the season and fill your heart with holiday cheer.

Directed by Scott Daniel (MTC's Executive Director) and Vocal Direction by Lori Nielsen (MTC's Resident Vocal Director), with choreography by Erin Leigh Knowles (MTC's Catch Me If You Can and Rock of Ages), MTC will open the finale production to their 87th season on December 5th at 7:30pm at the Highlands Performing Arts Center in Highlands, North Carolina.

Some familiar faces return to the MTC stage for this brand-new spectacular. Terrance McQueen returns after last appearing in this season's The Burnt Part Boys and Forever Plaid. MTC favorite, Erin Leigh Knowles, joins the cast after appearing in MTC's summer hit, The Marvelous Wonderettes. Two stand-outs from MTC's record breaking 2024 summer season of Grease and Catch Me If You Can, welcome Marisa Spahn and Adriana Michelle Scheer to this Holiday spectacular. Rounding out the triple-threat cast includes Thomas Dalceredo (Pretty Woman The Musical Nat'l Tour), Michael Rick, Lathan Roberts and Lydia Seremba(Hairspray, Royal Caribbean).

The production and creative team includes MTC veterans Bo Garrard as Sound Designer, Hannah Wien as Lighting Designer, and Scott Daniel as Scenic and Costume Designer. Spirit of the Season will also highlight graphic design, animation & video production by Sasha Conley and Dante Giannetta (Broadway's MJ the Musical, Beetlejuice & Hadestown).

Tickets are available online at www.mountaintheatre.com. Students under the age of 18; who are residents of Macon, Jackson, Transylvania, or Rabun Counties receive free Green Level tickets reserved in advance to any of MTC's productions through our mission of #Theatre4All. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday at 3pm, and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $58 -$70.