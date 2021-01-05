Blumenthal Performing Arts Presents ACOUSTIC GRACE

Blumenthal Performing Arts is introducing Acoustic Grace: a monthly showcase for singer-songwriters and a cappella performers in Uptown's historic Brooklyn Grace venue. Featuring different musical acts each month, Acoustic Grace is an authentic listening room experience dedicated to shining a light on Charlotte's diverse and talented artists.

Acoustic Grace is a free event hosted by instrumentalist and vocalist Jessica Macks, soul artist Arsena Schroeder and Sofar Sounds head of DEI Eddie Harris. Attendees are invited to stop by neighboring Studio 229 on Brevard before and after the show to check out local art and enjoy exclusive drink specials.

The January 2021 event takes place on January 14, 2021.

Learn more at https://www.blumenthalarts.org/events/detail/acoustic-grace-2.

$7 parking is available in the lot to the left of and behind Brooklyn Grace. Metered parking spaces are free on weekends and after 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Nestled in the heart of Uptown Charlotte and formerly Grace A.M.E. Zion Church, Brooklyn Grace was constructed in 1900 in the Brooklyn neighborhood. The building is owned by The Brooklyn Collective, a group committed to preserving the Brooklyn neighborhood's history while creating positive change through opportunity and inclusivity.