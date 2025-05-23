Asheville Musical Theatre To Return With New Vision and Initiatives

Behind the scenes, the company has been quietly building - laying the groundwork for a bold and sustainable new chapter.
Asheville Musical Theatre has announced its return with a renewed purpose and a powerful commitment to rebuilding the cultural heart of Western North Carolina.
Following the close of its critically acclaimed 2024 production of Daddy Long Legs, AVLMT, like many local arts organizations, faced an uncertain future. But behind the scenes, the company has been quietly building - laying the groundwork for a bold and sustainable new chapter.
"We've taken this time to reflect on who we are, what Asheville needs, and how we can contribute to the long-term health of our region's artistic and economic future," said Ethan Henry, Executive Director and Co-Founder at AVLMT. "We believe that theatre heals, theatre connects, and theatre drives opportunity. And now more than ever, Asheville needs all three."
AVLMT's comeback begins this year with the launch of three major programs aimed at supporting local artists, spotlighting new voices, and inviting the community into the creative process:
July 26, 2025 - Tina McGuire Theatre, Wortham Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets On Sale June 1st
AVLMT's first public event since 2024, Love Heals is a vibrant, one-night-only celebration of community, creativity, and the road ahead. Featuring powerhouse local talent, songs from future AVLMT productions, and an inside look at the company's upcoming season, the concert will raise funds for AVLMT's 2026 season - which will provide paid employment opportunities for local artists and technicians.
All proceeds go directly toward producing new work, employing Asheville artists, and rebuilding local infrastructure for musical theatre.
Submissions Open June 1, 2025
A call for local composers and lyricists to submit original songs for review and celebration. All submissions will be shared via AVLMT's website and social media, and five winning selections will be professionally recorded using local talent. This initiative gives voice to emerging musical theatre artists and fosters original work rooted in WNC.
Submissions Open July 1, 2025
AVLMT will offer dramaturgical support to local playwrights and composers working on new scripts for musicals and plays. Select projects will be invited to participate in a New Works Festival in 2026, helping to nurture homegrown stories and elevate Appalachian and Southern voices on the musical theatre stage.
AVLMT is launching a long-term plan to grow into a year-round professional theatre company, with plans to expand in three major directions:
"Theatre doesn't happen in a vacuum," said Ethan. "It happens because a community chooses to invest in its storytellers, its students, and its stages. We're asking Asheville to choose us - not just for a night at the theatre, but as part of the community's future arts scene.
As AVLMT lays the foundation for what comes next, community members, arts advocates, donors, and volunteers are invited to get involved:
Attend Love Heals on July 26
To learn more, get involved, or donate, visit www.avlmt.org.
