A FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE CHRISTMAS SHOW to Take Place This Holiday Season

It's Christmas time at Flat Rock Playhouse! An all-new edition to your favorite holiday tradition, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas will be full of your cherished Christmas classics along with new arrangements and holiday fun.

Ethan Andersen, FRP's Artistic Associate and this year's director added, “We could not be more honored to produce our ninth year of A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas.

Showcasing the talents of over fifty community members onstage, this production is our Christmas card to Western NC and the perfect way to enjoy the holiday season and wrap up the year. Thank you for letting us be a part of your tradition!”