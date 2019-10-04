Meet Cast Members of the Hit Musical WAITRESS in New York City

Waitress is closing up shop on Broadway in January, but we've got a special opportunity to join us for one last slice of happiness!

We'll set you up with a pair of VIP tickets to the show. Then you'll join us onstage of the Brooks Atkinson Theatre after the show, snap some photos, and take home an autographed Waitress Playbill. And you know what makes this even sweeter? We'll put you up in a hotel and provide you with a $500 travel voucher!



To enter to win, just make a $10 minimum donation to Susan G. Komen Greater New York City and help them continue their vital funding of breast cancer research and community-based programs providing critical breast cancer services to some of the most ethnically, financially, and geographically diverse communities in the country. If you want to give more, you'll earn more chances to win plus score some cool Waitress merch.

Thanks for your support. We can't wait to meet one of you!

-Cast of Waitress

Susan G. Komen is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. We fund science to find the cures and empower community-based programs providing critical breast cancer services for medically underserved women in our communities. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $988 million in research and provided more than $2.2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 60 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life. That promise has become Komen's promise to all people facing breast cancer.

Komen Greater NYC's service area includes about 64% of New York State's population, all within nine unique communities. Komen Greater NYC serves the Manhattan, Queens, Bronx, Kings, Richmond, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, and Rockland communities - some of the most ethnically, financially, and geographically diverse communities in America.





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You