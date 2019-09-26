Voctave Salutes Disney and Broadway At The Majestic Theater

The chart-topping 11-member a cappella group Voctave brings stunning vocal harmonies to Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater in "The Corner of Broadway and Main Street" on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. With roots in Walt Disney World entertainment, members of Voctave have performed all over the world, thrilling audiences of all ages with their harmonic interpretations of vocal favorites.

"A cappella singing groups are wildly popular on high school and college campuses across the United States. If you have a budding young singer in your family, they will especially enjoy Voctave's joyous renditions of the Disney songbook," recommends Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel.

Hailing from Central Florida, Voctave has become known for its gorgeous performances of Disney and Broadway hits. In just a few years, the ensemble has received more than 100 million views of their videos on Facebook and Youtube. The group has ranked in the top 25 on Billlboard Magazine's charts, and had multiple number one songs on iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify. Voctave has performed with award-winning artists Sandi Patty, Pentatonix Kirstin Maldonado, Mark Lowry, David Phelps, and Jody McBrayer.

Tickets for Voctave's "The Corner of Broadway and Main Street" start at $44 and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200, or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.





