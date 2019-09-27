VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For Arden Theatre Company's RAGTIME

Old City, Philadelphia opens their 2019-20 season with the winner of the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations, RAGTIME. Written by the award-winning composer/lyricist team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (Once on This Island, Seussical and Lucky Stiff), noted playwright Terrence McNally, and based on E.L. Doctorow's distinguished novel, RAGTIME plays the F. Otto Haas Stage from September 19 through October 20, 2019.

RAGTIME tells the story of three distinct Americans - an upper-class wife, a Jewish immigrant, and a daring Harlem musician - united by their courage, compassion and hope in the future. Together, they confront freedom, prejudice, despair, joy, and what it means to be American.

Get a first look in the video below!

The Arden Theatre production, staged by Artistic Director Terry Nolen, features a cast that includes Alex Bechtel as Henry Ford, Rachel Camp as Evelyn Nesbit, Kim Carson as Mother, Quinn Cason as Coalhouse Follower, Derrick Cobey as Booker T. Washington, Jamison Foreman as Harry Houdini, Nkrumah Gatling as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Scott Greer as Willie Conklin, Cooper Grodin as Tateh, Robi Hager as Younger Brother, Jim Hogan as Father, Jessica Johnson as Sarah's Friend, Nicholas Pontrelli as Harlem Man, Terran Scott as Sarah, Mary Tuomanen as Emma Goldman, Donovan Bazemore as Coalhouse Walker III, Lily Lexer as Little Girl, and Colin Rivell as Little Boy. Prices start at $18. For more information, visit ardentheatre.org.





