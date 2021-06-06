VIDEO: Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre Celebrates 100th Anniversary With MAY THE ARTS BE WITH YOU

Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre recently held an event, May the Arts Be With You, to support the arts in their community on Saturday June 5 from 10am to 4 pm.

Favorite characters from the empire, the rebels and everyone in between came together at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre to celebrate its landmark 100th season.

This full day of fun at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre allowed fans to explore and immerse themselves in the empire or join to the rebellion with hands on creative activities and meet and greet photos with their favorite characters and - all while exploring one of the country's oldest community theaters as well as its outside spaces.

Check out a video from the event below!