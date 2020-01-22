Touchstone Theatre presents its fourth annual Jakopa's Punch Bowl concert fundraiser on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 7-10pm at the Charles A. Brown Ice House. This Mardi Gras-themed evening of eclectic music by local bands, New Orleans-style lite fare, and complimentary beer and wine supports upcoming original works at Touchstone.

Touchstone house band Jakopa's Punch first came together in early 2016 to pay musical tribute to David Bowie for a local benefit concert. Since then, the band has reunited to headline Jakopa's Punch Bowl every February, with a collection of quirky covers. Other work over the last several years has included playing a score of original music in Touchstone's outdoor puppet spectacular The Jakopa's Punch Processional (July 2017), serving as the accompaniment for Touchstone's original satire Dictators 4 Dummies (April 2018), featuring at Musikfest's Volksplatz (August 2018 and 2019), and participating throughout Touchstone's ten-day Festival UnBound (October 2019).

This year's Jakopa's Punch Bowl fundraiser will feature headliner Jakopa's Punch, a band composed of Touchstone company members and guest artists, performing "reimaginings" of classic pop hits. The evening also features opening band The Bastard Sons, a local revolving door of singer-songwriters hosted by Mike Roi and Carter Lansing; followed by Big Easy Easton Brass, a community band with a focus on outdoor, Mardi Gras-style parade performances, that has partnered with Touchstone on several performances. The evening closes with Roi and the Secret People, bringing their own unique brand of rock to the stage.

Attendees will also enjoy tasty New Orleans favorites, like jambalaya and beignets, as well as local fare from The Bayou, Molly's Irish Grille & Sports Pub, Southside 313 Bar & Grille, and The Wooden Match; along with beer, wine, "Jakopa's punch," and other refreshments.

All food and drink is complimentary. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best/most festive Mardi Gras wear; from the most enthusiastic party-goers, a king and queen will be crowned from the concert stage. Touchstone is supported locally by season sponsor RCN. WDIY provides media sponsorship, and Working Dog Press provides print sponsorship. Jakopa's Punch Bowl is supported generously by the above restaurant donors, as well as Wegmans and Giant Food Stores.

Jakopa's Punch Bowl performs February 8, 2020, 7-10pm (doors at 6:30pm), at the Charles A. Brown Ice House on Sand Island (56 River St. Bethlehem, PA 18018).

Advance tickets are $35 and may be purchased at 610.867.1689 or www.touchstone.org; tickets the day of the event are $40.





