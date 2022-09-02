The State Theatre Center for the Arts Now Seeking Evaluators for the 2023 FREDDY Awards Program

The State Theatre Center for the Arts, Inc. is seeking qualified evaluators for their Emmy Award winning FREDDY Awards program which recognizes and rewards excellence in the production of high school musical theatre. The program runs from January to May.

Introduced in 2003, the program sends a panel of evaluators to review each of the approximately 28 high school musical productions entered throughout Lehigh and Northampton Counties, Pennsylvania, and Warren County, New Jersey. Evaluators submit scores and written feedback in a variety of performances and technical categories (i.e. Outstanding Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role, Outstanding Use of Scenery). Nominations are announced in early May. The State Theatre hosts a Tony® Awards style ceremony where nominees perform, and award recipients are announced and presented with a FREDDY© Award.

We are seeking candidates with a generous spirit and a goal of aiding in a school community's artistic growth. We are looking for candidates who have extensive experience in one of the arts disciplines and a strong sense of objectivity. We highly recommend candidates with a BFA or BA in theatre, music, dance, or related area apply. All candidates must be able to effectively evaluate student performances and production values. They must be outstanding writers with the ability to effectively communicate their impressions in a constructive manner. Also, candidates should be avid theatergoers and should possess a wide knowledge of the canon of Musical Theatre. Knowledge/expertise in technical and production fields (costuming, lighting, scenic elements, etc.) are also important and a plus. Only applicants with computer literacy and internet access will be considered.

Evaluators are required to attend an Orientation Meeting in early January and a Final Evaluator Meeting in May. All candidates must be available and willing to commit to attending at least 16 high school musicals during the course of the program. We highly recommend, for the sake of the process and fairness to schools involved, Evaluators see more than the 16 show minimum to be better prepared for the final voting session. Please note: first year evaluators must also attend an Evaluator Training Session in November.

Please CLICK HERE to complete a 2023 FREDDY© Awards Evaluator Application. For additional information please contact Frank Anonia, acting FREDDY© Awards Coordinator at fanonia@statetheatre.org, or call 610-258-7766 x223.