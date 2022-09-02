Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The State Theatre Center for the Arts Now Seeking Evaluators for the 2023 FREDDY Awards Program

The State Theatre Center for the Arts Now Seeking Evaluators for the 2023 FREDDY Awards Program

Introduced in 2003, the program sends a panel of evaluators to review each of the approximately 28 high school musical productions.

Register for Central Pennsylvania News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  

The State Theatre Center for the Arts, Inc. is seeking qualified evaluators for their Emmy Award winning FREDDY Awards program which recognizes and rewards excellence in the production of high school musical theatre. The program runs from January to May.

Introduced in 2003, the program sends a panel of evaluators to review each of the approximately 28 high school musical productions entered throughout Lehigh and Northampton Counties, Pennsylvania, and Warren County, New Jersey. Evaluators submit scores and written feedback in a variety of performances and technical categories (i.e. Outstanding Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role, Outstanding Use of Scenery). Nominations are announced in early May. The State Theatre hosts a Tony® Awards style ceremony where nominees perform, and award recipients are announced and presented with a FREDDY© Award.

We are seeking candidates with a generous spirit and a goal of aiding in a school community's artistic growth. We are looking for candidates who have extensive experience in one of the arts disciplines and a strong sense of objectivity. We highly recommend candidates with a BFA or BA in theatre, music, dance, or related area apply. All candidates must be able to effectively evaluate student performances and production values. They must be outstanding writers with the ability to effectively communicate their impressions in a constructive manner. Also, candidates should be avid theatergoers and should possess a wide knowledge of the canon of Musical Theatre. Knowledge/expertise in technical and production fields (costuming, lighting, scenic elements, etc.) are also important and a plus. Only applicants with computer literacy and internet access will be considered.

Evaluators are required to attend an Orientation Meeting in early January and a Final Evaluator Meeting in May. All candidates must be available and willing to commit to attending at least 16 high school musicals during the course of the program. We highly recommend, for the sake of the process and fairness to schools involved, Evaluators see more than the 16 show minimum to be better prepared for the final voting session. Please note: first year evaluators must also attend an Evaluator Training Session in November.

Please CLICK HERE to complete a 2023 FREDDY© Awards Evaluator Application. For additional information please contact Frank Anonia, acting FREDDY© Awards Coordinator at fanonia@statetheatre.org, or call 610-258-7766 x223.




More Hot Stories For You


Fulton Theatre Announces Cast Of KINKY BOOTS Opening September 15Fulton Theatre Announces Cast Of KINKY BOOTS Opening September 15
September 1, 2022

The Fulton Theatre announces the casting for their production of Kinky Boots which opens the 2022/2023 Season.  
Johnstown Celebrates Gotham's Caped Crusader This Month in Observance of National Batman Day Johnstown Celebrates Gotham's Caped Crusader This Month in Observance of National Batman Day
September 1, 2022

To honor Batman Day 2022, the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center and the State Theater of Johnstown have joined forces to present two live theatrical performances celebrating Gotham’s Dark Knight on September 17 starting at 7:00 PM and September 18 starting at 1:00 PM at Downtown Johnstown’s historic State Theater (336 Main St. Johnstown, PA 15901).
Paul Metzger Stepping Down as Hershey Symphony Executive DirectorPaul Metzger Stepping Down as Hershey Symphony Executive Director
September 1, 2022

After 28 years with The Hershey Symphony Orchestra, Executive Director Paul Metzger is stepping down from his role. Metzger has served as executive director for ten years, was the founder and leader of the well-known Hershey Big Band and was the principal percussionist with the orchestra.
Ephrata Performing Arts Center To Present Peter Shaffer's AMADEUS, September 8-17Ephrata Performing Arts Center To Present Peter Shaffer's AMADEUS, September 8-17
August 29, 2022

From September 8th through September 17th, Peter Shaffer's multi-award-winning play, Amadeus, will play at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC).
The Belmont's Production Of Disney's DESCENDANTS Opens September 9The Belmont's Production Of Disney's DESCENDANTS Opens September 9
August 26, 2022

The Belmont Theatre presents their production of Disney's DESCENDANTS: The Musical. This upbeat show, filled with extraordinary dancing and an incredible teenage and adult cast will run September 9-11, 16-18 and 23-25.