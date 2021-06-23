The State Theatre Center for the Arts Announces 2021-2022 Season

The State Theatre Center for the Arts, Easton, PA, has announced its 2021-2022 Season, the 95th season at the historic venue. Tickets for the new season will go on sale to State Theatre Members on Monday, August 2nd, and to the general public on Monday, August 9th.

"We are thrilled to be offering a 2021-2022 season," says Shelley Brown, President and CEO of the State Theatre. "We are beyond grateful for the incredible support of our community, and want to get back to doing what we do best....presenting shows in our beautiful and historic theatre. Our patrons will see some favorites and some new offerings, but can count on wonderful entertainment made even sweeter by the 'intermission" we were all forced to take these past months. Additionally, 2022 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Freddy Award program, and we hope to celebrate that with as much fanfare as our stage will hold!"

After a long eighteen months, the celebrated re-opening of the theatre will be on Friday, September 10th with an Eric Clapton Retrospective by Craig Thatcher Band. The rest of the opening month includes previously on-sale shows such as Big Eyed Phish and the Early Elton Trio.

New shows this Fall include Broadway hits Waitress and Beautiful: The Carol King Musical as well as the return of the Cat Country 96 Jingle Jam. Christmas at the State Theatre includes Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon: A John Denver Christmas, A Christmas Carol and the Kenny G Holiday Tour.

"New for '22" features the return of ABBA Mania, The British Invasion, The Flying Karamazov Brothers and Blue Man Group. 2022 will also bring rescheduled Broadway shows such as RENT, Hairspray, Jersey Boys and Fiddler on the Roof.

Attached is the full season, with show descriptions and information. (Previously announced shows and outside promoter performances are included and are on sale now.)

A complete list of the State Theatre's 2021-2022 Season can be also be found at www.statetheatre.org. Additional artist photos are available by request. Please send all requests to Matt Markus (mmarkus@statetheatre.org), with a list of artists/performances and your deadlines.

Tickets for the new season will go on sale to State Theatre Members Monday, August 2nd with Box Office window at 453 Northampton Street, Online Ticketing and Phone lines ALL opening at 10:00AM. Tickets will go on sale to the Public August 9th at 10 AM. Limit 10 tickets per Member per performance during Members Only sales. Membership to the Non-Profit State Theatre starts at $75 and is good for 12 months.

By Phone: 1-800-999-STATE or 610-252-3132

Online: www.statetheatre.org

CRAIG THATCHER BAND: Eric Clapton RETROSPECTIVE

Friday, September 10 7:30 PM

Craig Thatcher & Friends capture the spirit and sound of Clapton's Music with a very broad retrospective, beginning with Eric's rise to fame as guitar-god in the Yardbirds, continuing on with John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, CREAM, Blind Faith, Derek & the Dominos and finally covering his various solo periods. Native to the Lehigh Valley, Craig Thatcher Band has been entertaining audiences across the globe with their exciting brand of blues/rock music since 1993. $29 GA Sponsored by Kitchen Magic, 99.9 The Hawk and The Morning Call

BIG EYED PHISH: TRIBUTE TO Dave Matthews BAND On Sale Now!

Friday, September 17 8 PM

Big Eyed Phish delivers a high-energy audio and visual experience intending to immerse the audience in a feeling of seeing and hearing the real band, while giving much more than just a recreation of the songs from an album, and focuses their efforts to truly put on a show that mirrors the Dave Matthew Band live experience. From the incredible musicianship, the soulful lyrics, the rocking solos and jams, and even the witty stage banter Dave Matthews is known for - Big Eyed Phish delivers on all aspects. $25 GA Sponsored by Capital Blue Cross and The Hawk

EARLY ELTON TRIO: 50TH ANNIVERSARY TRIPLE PLAY On Sale Now!

Tumbleweed Connection, 11-17-70, and Madman Across the Water

Saturday, September 18 8 PM

A Rock n' Roll archaeological dig is underway, as Early Elton Trio pays tribute to Elton by performing the albums Tumbleweed Connection, Madman Across The Water and the live concert 11-17-70 in their entireties. Early Elton Trio features Jeff Kazee of Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes (piano, vocals), Rich Pagano of The Fab Faux (drums and vocals) and John Conte of Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes (bass and vocals). Jeff, John and Rich have painstakingly sourced video, bootleg recordings and even Elton's own home demos in shaping their collective vision of Elton's Trio Period - blurring the line between replication and innovation while still capturing and utilizing the spirit, mood and Rock & Roll energy from those early tours. Early Elton Trio is dedicated to continuing the spirit of this period - arguably, his finest in terms of material, production and performance. GA $26 Sponsored by The Hawk

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINK On Sale Now!

Thursday, October 7 7:30 PM

In a career spanning over 50 years, Engelbert has generated sales in excess of 160 million records, including 64 gold albums and 34 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Glove, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Las Vegas Walk of Fame. Engelbert exploded onto the music scene in the sixties alongside The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Some of his best known songs are "Release Me", "The Last Waltz", "After the Lovin'", "This Moment in Time" and "A Man Without Love." $75/$65/$55

Sponsored by Brown-Daub Family of Dealerships and WAEB AM 790

THE McCARTNEY YEARS On Sale Now!

Friday, October 8 7:30 PM Hailed by the original Beatles promoter as 'THE BEST ON THE SCENE', The McCartney Years is a period-true, technically stunning and explosive live concert show that performs the music of Paul McCartney spanning two decades from The Beatles to Wings. Songs include hits like Hey Jude, Jet, Let It Be, Band On The Run, The Long And Winding Road, Live And Let Die, Lady Madonna and many, many more, plus some of the deep cuts that McCartney wrote during the 1960's and 1970's; all performed to their original arrangements by a band that has entertained audiences worldwide and even has a personal accolade from former Paul McCartney & Wings Guitarist Denny Laine. Guaranteed that you will jump out of your seat to clap, sing and dance to the music by one of the most prolific artists of all time in this authentic, timeless live concert experience! $35 Sponsored by 99.9 The Hawk and Lehighvalleylive.com + The Express-Times

Outside Promoter: LAR Enterprises

OH WHAT A NIGHT OF ROCK N ROLL VOL II On Sale Now!

Saturday, October 16 7 PM

Featuring KENNY VANCE AND THE PLANOTONES, JIMMY CLANTON, CLEVELAND STILL & THE DUBS, THE MYSTICS, THE FIREFLIES and CLASSIC SOUND. Hosted by COOL BOBBY B on Sirius Radio 50's on 5. $60/$55/$50/$45/$40

This is an Outside Promoter event. Member Benefits do not apply

POST MODERN JUKEBOX On Sale Now!

Thursday, October 21 7:30 PM

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox celebrates The Grand Reopening with a worldwide tour! the wait is finally over and Postmodern Jukebox, the time-twisting musical collective known for putting "pop music in a time machine," are set to make the '20s roar again! Kicking off this fall, The Grand Reopening Tour will bring PMJ back to thrill music-starved audiences, performing some of modern music's biggest hits in the classic styles of bygone eras. $75/$50/$40

Sponsored by Norris McLaughlin, P.A.

THE DAILY SHOW WRITER'S COMEDY TOUR On Sale Now!

Friday, October 22 8 PM

Experience the comics behind the jokes that make you laugh nightly on The Daily Show! The longest running program on Comedy Central, this hysterically funny late night talk and new satire program has won 24 Primetime Emmy® Awards and have the writers to thank for it! Featuring Kat Radley, David Angelo, Matt Koff and Joseph Opio in a rare opportunity to see the genius behind the jokes. $29

HAUNTED ILLUSSIONS On Sale Now!

Magic of David Caserta

Saturday, Oct 23 7 PM

Treat your family to an evening of minda??blowing magic and comedy that gets the whole audience into the act. You'll be stunned and amazed as master illusionist David Caserta has people levitating, disappearing, and reappearing right before your eyes. You will witness never before seen illusions that have been created just for this show. Families will thrill, laugh and possibly vanish from sight at a magic spectacular like no other. Watch the unbelievable happen! What better way to celebrate Halloween than with an incredible night of magic a?? at the Halloween spectacular Haunted Illusions! Get your tickets now, before they disappear...

$22/$12 (Child 12 & under)

Alton Brown : Beyond the Eats

Wednesday, October 27 7:30 PM

Alton Brown is hitting the road with a new culinary variety show. Audiences can expect more comedy, more music, more highly unusual cooking demos, and more potentially dangerous sciencey stuff. Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for nearly 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of Good Eats. Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if Brown calls for volunteers... think twice. $67/$57 Sponsored by B104 & 95.1 WZZO

Chris Botti On Sale Now!

Saturday, November 13 7:30 PM

Since the release of his 2004 critically acclaimed CD When I Fall In Love, Chris Botti has become the largest-selling American instrumental artist. His success has crossed over to audiences usually reserved for pop music and his ongoing association with PBS has led to four #1 jazz albums, as well as multiple Gold, Platinum and Grammy Awards. Most recently, his latest album Impressions won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental. Performing worldwide and selling more than four million albums, he has found a form of creative expression that begins in jazz and expands beyond the limits of any single genre. $75/$65/$55

Sponsored by Alvin H. Butz, Inc.

WAITRESS

Tuesday, November 16 & Wednesday November 17 7:30 PM

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness. Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy® Award winner Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), recreated by tour choreographer Abbey O'Brien and recreated by tour director Susanna Wolk. "WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly $75/$65/$55 Sponsored by B104, 100.7 WLEV and Lehighvalleylive.com + The Express-Times

CAT COUNTRY 96 JINGLE JAM

Thursday, November 18 7:30 PM

Cat Country 96 presents the 2021 Jingle Jam at the historic State Theatre. It's an intimate evening of acoustic music with some of Nashville's hottest stars! Listen to CAT for ticket information and announcements of artists! $20 Proceeds Benefit the FREDDY© Awards Program

Classical Arts Entertainment presents The State Ballet Theatre of the Ukraine's

CINDERELLA On Sale Now!

Saturday, November 20 2 PM

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine returns to the United States to present their captivating two-act performance of Cinderella, one of the most beloved stories of all time. Set to Sergei Prokofiev's music with Vladimir Vasiliev's choreography, this full-scale production follows the beautiful maiden's story as she seeks her handsome Prince Charming. Featuring graceful dancers, enchanting music, and beautiful costumes, this classic fairy tale is a treat the whole family will enjoy! $65/$55/$45/$35

This is an Outside Promoter event. Member Benefits do not apply

BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical

Saturday, November 21 7:30 PM

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tells the Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. $69/$59 Sponsored by Alvin H. Butz, Inc

STRAIGHT NO CHASER On Sale Now!

Back in the Highlife Tour

Saturday, November 27 3 PM & 7 PM

Straight No Chaser (SNC) have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over 1 billion streams on Pandora, and over 2 million albums sold worldwide. "Back in the High Life" will give fans the first opportunity to see the group perform that song in-person plus tracks from last year's album Social Christmasing, as well as a mix of brand new arrangements and fan favorites. $69.50/$59.50/$49.50 Sponsored by 100.7 WLEV

Outside Promoter J&R Adventures presents

JOE BONAMASSA

Tuesday, November 30 8 PM

Joe Bonamassa is undoubtedly one of today's top live performers. Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as "the world's biggest blues guitarist," Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream. Celebrating his 24th #1 Billboard Blues Album, this performance is sure to be a night fans won't soon forget! $79-$249

This is an Outside Promoter event. Member Benefits do not apply

Friday, December 3 7:30 PM

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon welcome in the holiday season with a special Christmas

concert .A John Denver Christmas is a delightful blend of traditional Christmas music with

some of your favorite John Denver hits and songs of the season! Winning much acclaim and

delighting audiences across the country, Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon will bring you home

for the holidays with music from an artist that shaped a generation. $30

Sponsored by Brown-Daub Family of Dealerships and The Morning Call

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Friday, December 10 7 PM

A powerful story of redemption, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of Holiday joy. Ebenezer Scrooge, that most unrepentant and miserly of fellows, is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own life: Jacob Marley and the Christmas Spirits of Past, Present, and Future. A Christmas Carol is delightful and thoroughly entertaining, it is the perfect family holiday event. $39/$29 Sponsored by Farmers Insurance John -"JT" Tsiouvaras Agency and Lehighvalleylive.com + The Express-Times

Holiday Tour

Sunday, December 19 7:30 PM

Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin to a jazz foundation solidifying his reputation as the premiere artist in contemporary jazz. Since the early '80s, his recordings have resulted in sales of more than 75 million records worldwide and more than a dozen climbs to the top of Billboard's contemporary jazz chart. On this highly-anticipated holiday tour Kenny G will perform some of his greatest hits, including songs from his 1994 smash album Miracles: The Holiday Album. $76/$66/$56 Sponsored by The Morning Call

RENT On Sale Now!

Wednesday, January 12 & Thursday, January 13 7 PM For a quarter of a century, Jonathon Larson's RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around - the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production. $65/$59 Sponsored by RCN, The Morning Call, B104, Viamedia and ESSA Bank & Trust

Outside Promoter Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club presents

A NIGHT WITH VIC DiBITTETO On Sale Now!

Saturday, February 5 8 PM

Come spend the night with one of the most sought after comedians in the country! Vic currently stars in the nationally touring The Three Tenors (who can't sing), was featured in Mall Cop 2, is headlining sold out theatres from Miami to Boston and New York to Las Vegas and has been viewed over 500 million times on the internet! VIP ticket holders will be able to Meet & Greet Vic after the show!! Ages 16+ $59 (VIP M&G)/$44/$37

This is an Outside Promoter event. Member Benefits do not apply

ABBA MANIA

Saturday, February 12 7:30 PM

Take A Chance On ABBA MANIA and you won't be disappointed! The world's number one touring ABBA tribute concert returns. Two hours of uplifting, dance inducing and sometimes

heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. Hits include 'Dancing Queen', 'Waterloo', 'Mamma Mia', 'The Winner Takes it All', 'Super Trouper', 'Fernando', 'Take A Chance On Me'and many more that continue to fill dance floors worldwide.

$29 Sponsored by Follett Products, LLC and 100.7 WLEV

ROY ORBISON & Buddy Holly -The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour

A Hologram production

Friday, February 18 7:30 PM

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly return to the stage, performing together for the first time, this cutting edge holographic performance is accompanied by a live band and back-up singers will transport audiences back in time for an unforgettable evening of Roy & Buddy's greatest hits on stage. Accompanied by a live band and back-up singers, this cutting edge holographic performance with remastered audio will transport the audience back in time for an unforgettable evening of Roy & Buddy's greatest hits onstage. $49/$39/$29 Sponsored by WAEB AM 790

THE BRITISH INVASION

Friday, February 25 7:30 PM

THE BRITISH INVASION - LIVE ON STAGE is an immersive multi-media show that will place you at the front and center of pop culture history. Experience a full live band performs all of the hits of the Swingin' 60's; the iconic British pop sound that swept across America and the world - The Rolling Stones, Dave Clark 5, The Animals, Hollies, Manfred Mann, Dusty Springfield, The Searchers, Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Zombies, Freddie & The Dreamers, Herman's Hermits, The Kinks, and dozens more. $49/$39 Sponsored by 99.9 The Hawk

The Life & Music of George Michael On Sale Now!

Sunday, February 27 7 PM

The Life and Music of George Michael is a brand new immersive concert-style show that chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans. The show captures the performance and sound of George Michael with staging and lighting while telling his story through early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career. As one of the biggest international stars of our time, the show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go," "Freedom," "Faith," "Careless Whisper," "Father Figure," and many more. Throughout George's career, he won two Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards. $29 Sponsored by 100.7 WLEV

RED HOT CHILLI PIPERS On Sale Now!

It's Bagpipes. It's Rock. It's Bagrock!

Special guest Liberty High School Grenadier Pipes & Drums

Thursday, March 10 7:30 PM

Bagpipes with attitude. Drums with a Scottish accent. A blazing rock band and show so hot, it carries its own health warning! The Red Hot Chilli Pipers signature 'Bagrock' sound is a unique fusion of rocked up Bagpipes and clever covers of popular songs from all genres like "The Flowers of Scotland" and "Amazing Grace" (done Chilli-style, of course!) -- and contemporary anthems like Queen's "We Will Rock You", and a fantastic rock medley of Deep Purple's, "Smoke on the Water" and AC/DC's "Thunderstruck".The Red Hot Chilli Pipers sound is a fusion of traditional pipe tunes and contemporary anthems - tracks from across their four albums include the likes of 'Clocks' by Coldplay, 'Chasing Cars' by Snow Patrol, 'Let Me Entertain You' by Robbie Williams, Queen's 'We Will Rock You', a rock medley of Deep Purple's 'Smoke On The Water' and AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck'. Plus, 'Flower of Scotland', 'Amazing Grace' and 'The Hills of Argyll' get a look in too, Chilli style of course! "These are my boys!" - Sir Paul McCartney $37 Sponsored by The Morning Call & 95.1 WZZO

THE IRISH COMEDY TOUR On Sale Now!

Thursday, March 17 8 PM

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the blokes from the Irish Comedy Tour! Take the party atmosphere of a Dublin pub and combined it with a boisterous, belly-laugh band of hooligans. The clover - make that clever - comedians, whose ancestors hail from the Emerald Isle, include Detroit native Derek Richards; Boston-born Mike McCarthy; Nova Scotia's Damon Leibert; and from Inchicore, a suburb of Dublin, Ireland Derrick Keane. Don't miss these hilarious Irish American comedians as they tear apart as well as validate all of the Irish myths and stereotypes. Age 16+ $29 Sponsored by 95.1 WZZO

23rd Annual ELVIS BIRTHDAY BASH! On Sale Now!

Starring MIKE ALBERT & SCOT BRUCE

Sunday, March 27 3 PM

Celebrate the State Theatre's 23rd annual Premier Elvis Bash with the "don't miss party" of the season, delivering the most effective King of Rock n Roll! Starring Scot Bruce as the young heartbreaker, followed by Mike Albert as the seasoned "Vegas-style" Elvis and backed by the fantastic Big E band, they will leave you screaming for more! $41/$37

Sponsored by WAEB AM 790

MOTONES & JERSEYS In Concert On Sale Now!

Thursday, March 31 7 PM

Are you ready for a high-energy 60's inspired song and dance experience, featuring the most iconic songs of the 20th Century? With a set list of nearly 50 songs, The Motones & The Jerseys join forces in this "concert that never was," to celebrate the music of beloved artists like Marvin Gaye, The Drifters, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Temptations, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Herman's Hermits, and many more. This isn't your typical theatrical experience. The audience is every bit a part of the fun! You will be glad you got a seat, but you won't need to stay in it! $39/$29 Sponsored by 69 WFMZ and WAEB AM 790

THE Flying Karamazov Brothers

Friday, April 1 7 PM

THE Flying Karamazov Brothers have been seen on many TV shows nationwide including "Seinfeld," "Ellen," "The Tonight Show," "The Today Show" and "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood," to name a few! These self- proclaimed lunatics, starring Dimitri Karamazov (founder/director) offer a performance of their off-Broadway hit "4 Play." "100 minutes of cleverness and comedy that go by in a flash! - NY Times $32/$25

RIVERDANCE On Sale Now!

25th Anniversary Tour

Sunday April 3 7 PM

Riverdance, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Enjoy the reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance - beloved by fans of all ages. $60/$55/$45 Sponsored by 69 WFMZ, 790 WAEB & RCN

BLUE MAN GROUP

Thursday, April 14 7 PM

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it's your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP premieres in Easton for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It's everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy-the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages. $81/$71/$61

Sponsored by B104 & 95.1 WZZO and The Morning Call

HAIRSPRAY On Sale Now!

Saturday, April 16 3 PM & 8 PM

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event is back on tour! Join 16 year old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," and incorporating "Ladies Choice" from the musical film adaptation, HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times). $75/$65/$75Sponsored by M&T Bank, Capital Blue Cross and 100.7 WLEV

B-THE UNDERWATER BUBBLE SHOW On Sale Now!

Friday, April 22 6:30 PM

A visually spectacular show for all ages and inspired by the "Cirque du Soleil", B-The Underwater Bubble Show uses the latest laser technologies, snow cannons, soap bubble tornadoes, theatrical fog, gigantic smoke rings, smoke-filled soap bubble machines, optical illusions and may other surprises. Adults and children alike will enjoy the show, thanks to the high interactivity and audience participation and extremely visual content. $43/$33/$23

Sponsored by Capital Blue Cross, B104 and Lehighvalleylive.com + The Express-Times

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN On Sale Now!

Staring Gary Mullen & The Works

Saturday, April 23 7:30 PM

Since May 2002, Gary Mullen and the Works have performed throughout the UK, USA, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand to sell-out audiences. Now in the 13th year of touring the US, One Night of Queen is a spectacular live concert, recreating the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of arguably the greatest rock band of all time. Expect all the hits - this show will ROCK you! $49/$45/$39 Sponsored by RCN and 999 The Hawk

Friday, May 6 7:30 PM

Legendary performer Michael Feinstein salutes and celebrates the great Judy Garland on her 100th Birthday! Audiences are invited to join a nostalgic and spectacular musical journey of Garland's illustrious career. Filled with special surprise moments, Feinstein and audiences will come together in celebrating Garland's unparalleled talent and charisma. Feinstein will lead you on a historical journey through Garland's amazing life, telling stories that he has learned from Liza Minnelli and other close friends. $50/$45/$39 Sponsored by Sheridan Communications

JERSEY BOYS On Sale Now!



The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Sunday, June 5 7 PM

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true. FEATURING THE LEGENDARY TOP TEN HITS: "Sherry" • "Big Girls Don't Cry" • "Walk Like A Man" • "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" • "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)" $71/$65 Sponsored by Victaulic

Ringo Starr & HIS ALL STARR BAND On Sale Now!

Saturday, June 11 7:30 PM

Ringo Starr is hitting the road for a North American tour with his current All Starr Band featuring Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart. The tour will bring Ringo back to the State Theatre for the first time since 2012.

$79-$249 Sponsored by 999 The Hawk

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF On Sale Now!

Sunday, June 19 2 PM & 7:30 PM

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Live (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life! $75/$65/$55 Sponsored by Alvin H. Butz, Inc., Capital Blue Cross, Fulton Bank and 100.7 WLEV.

EDUCATIONAL EVENTS

2022 FREDDY AWARDS LIVE - CELEBRATING 20 YEARS

Thursday, May 26 7 PM

The State Theatre presents the 20th Annual FREDDY© Awards to recognize and reward exceptional accomplishments in the production and performance of musical theater in high schools of the Lehigh Valley and Warren County, New Jersey. Broadcast live on 69 WFMZ.

Check out our yearly scholarship program for participating schools and students.

Visit www.freddyawards.org

THE STATE THEATRE'S 2022 ACTING CAMP

Produced by Prestige Production

Mon - Fri, July 11 - 22; Recital July 23

Consisting of 4 separate morning sessions , Grades 1-3, Grades 4-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12, and Grades 4-12 in the afternoon, the two week course is designed to include an educationally based yet fun-filled theater experience. Each child will rotate daily between three classes (Acting, Music and Dance), learning valuable lessons and tips needed in all phases of theater. Some subjects covered include audition technique, presentation, terminology, character development, scene work, improv skills and acting games, choreography, show preparation, and musical technique. Each year is a unique experience!

Download Registraiton at statetheatre.org/acting-camp Sponsored by Crayola