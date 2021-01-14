The Historic West Shore Theatre to Undergo Restorations

The historic West Shore Theatre in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, will undergo a restoration after receiving donations and grants form the state, ABC 27 reports.

The venue is one of about a dozen movie theaters in the region. It had originally closed in 2017, but has been since bought by a developer.

"It's not just about nostalgia it's about economic growth, it's about expansion, it's about attracting other businesses to the downtown," said state Senator Mike Regan.

West Shore Theatre will continue to run movies, but now it will also host live events, including concerts, lectures, and open mic events.

