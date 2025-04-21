THE WOLVES Comes to Raymond W. Smith Second Stage at PCS Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PCS Theater will present The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Kayla Bowe, on the Raymond W. Smith Second Stage from May 2 to May 17, 2025. This exciting production, featuring limited seating and an intimate experience, will transport audiences into the world of a high school girls' soccer team navigating the complexities of girlhood, autonomy, and the transition from adolescence to adulthood.

The Wolves centers on a group of teenage girls, their soccer practices, and the conversations that unfold between them. From debating pads versus tampons to grappling with larger world issues like genocide, the play illuminates the complexity of being sixteen, where every moment is both incredibly significant and fleeting.

With overlapping dialogue and an unfiltered approach, The Wolves gives a raw and honest portrayal of a group of girls creating their own space, claiming autonomy, and defining themselves outside the influence of the male gaze or societal expectations.

As Sarah DeLappe, the playwright, says: "The Wolves is giving girls the space to own their own bodies and not be gifts to anybody. Not to be gifts to their parents or to boyfriends or the male gaze or whatever, but they’re just given their turf in which they can define themselves and have some sense of autonomy through these conversations with each other just as people."

Director Kayla Bowe shares: "The Wolves is not just a play about a high school soccer team. It is about the small, unfiltered moments of girlhood that happen when adults aren’t around to listen. Reaching for the right words; dealing with things bigger than yourself. For the next ninety minutes, I invite you to let yourself step onto the field with them and feel what it is like to be a part of every conversation, every silence, and every moment."

The talented cast features: Hope Smalley, Ali Walker, Ivy Meyer, Janea Hundley, Anna Fiscarelli-Mintz, Jessie Demmert, Salma Elwy, Angelina Canavan, Autumn Scouten, Kathy Gilbert (Soccer Mom), Alternates Courtney Bundens and Gab Fischetti. Stage managed by Kat Coogan. Produced by Abrham Bogale and George Mulford.

