THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION Opens at The Belmont Theatre in October

The Belmont Theatre will present The Shawshank Redemption in the Grumbacher Studio October 10–12 and 16–19. Adapted for the stage by Owen O’Neill and Dave Johns from Stephen King’s novella, the play follows Andy Dufresne, a man wrongly convicted of murder and sentenced to life in the notorious Shawshank prison. With wit, resilience, and unexpected friendships, Andy discovers ways to keep hope alive.

Directed by Rich Mehrenberg, this intimate production places audiences close to the action, with the front row seated right on the performance space. “While it owes a lot to the film and book, Shawshank Redemption the play has enough new characters, events, and moments of humor to stand out on its own,” said Mehrenberg.

The cast features Craig Copas as Stammas, Malcolm Xtra as Red, Aaron Ayala as Andy, Eric Weiss as Bogs, Hunter Hughes as Hadley, Thomas DiMaggio as Brooksie, Scott Sauter as Tommy, Na’San Jamison as Rico, Elijah Alexander as Pinky, Edward Ritter as Entwhistle, Dave Yates as Dawkins, and Madison Buckley as Rooster. Alicia Weyant serves as stage manager.