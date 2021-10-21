Servant Stage Announces First Look Extravaganza, Announcing 2022 Shows

Join Servant Stage for a night full of highlight performances as they announce their 2022 season of shows and celebrate all that's happening at Servant Stage! This live broadcast features a variety of live and virtual performances, showcasing the talents of more than 300 of Lancaster's finest performers.

Presented in collaboration with Lancaster County's EXTRAORDINARY GIVE, all donations will be stretched even farther thanks to matching funds from the Community Foundation and Sponsors. The FIRST LOOK EXTRAVAGANZA is the perfect night to maximize your donation to Servant Stage and help make their upcoming season possible!

The concert will air live via Facebook, YouTube, and right here on their website on Friday night, November 19th at 7:00pm EST. Spread the word and invite your friends to join them for this special livestream performance!