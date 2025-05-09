SWING! Comes to Servant Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Servant Stage will present the toe-tapping, heart-pounding Broadway musical SWING! as its summer MainStage production, bringing the infectious rhythms and exuberant energy of swing music to audiences across Lancaster County. Performances run June 6 through August 10 at multiple parks, schools, churches, and other community venues, in keeping with Servant Stage’s mission to make the arts accessible by bringing Great Performances into the community.

A jubilant celebration of the swing era, SWING! is a musical revue that features thrilling dance numbers, powerful vocals, and a live swing band performing classics made famous by artists like Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, and Count Basie. With electrifying choreography and show-stopping harmonies, this production invites audiences of all ages to experience the golden age of big band music like never before.

“This show is pure joy from start to finish,” says Johnathan Bauer, Executive Director of Servant Stage. “With a sensational cast of singers and dancers, and the excitement of a live swing band on stage, audiences will be swept up in the music and energy of a truly unforgettable era.”

SWING! features a large cast of talented singers and dancers backed by an 8-piece swing band and is directed and choreographed by Joshua William Green with musical direction from pianist and bandleader Marshall Lentz.

As always, Servant Stage continues its mission to make outstanding live theatre accessible to everyone with all performances offered on a pay-what-you-will basis. This ensures that families and individuals of all backgrounds can enjoy high-quality theatrical experiences, regardless of financial means.

The full schedule of performances can be found at ServantStage.org, but featured performances include two weekends at Lancaster Alliance Church (210 Pitney Rd, Lancaster), June 6-8 and June 13-15, two performances in Lititz Springs Park (24 N Broad St, Lititz) on August 3, and a weekend of performances at Warwick High School (301 W Orange St, Lititz) August 8-10.

Comments