SLEEPING BEAUTY Ballet Comes to The Hershey Theatre Stage in November

The performance is on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Mar. 14, 2022  
The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's Sleeping Beauty is coming to Hershey Theatre on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

The Classical Arts Entertainment presents The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, performing Sleeping Beauty. A group of 55 dancers will present a full-length ballet in two acts and show the world's most beloved story to the music of Tchaikovsky. The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's Cinderella graced the Hershey Theatre stage in November 2021.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.



