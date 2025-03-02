Review: WAITRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre has something tasty cooking right now, their production of Waitress. Waitress is the story of Jenna, a woman stuck in an abusive relationship spending her time and talents baking delicious pies for the local diner.

Paula Figueroa Caunedo stars as Jenna. She has a strong voice and a pleasant demeanor that helps the audience identify with her and her problems. Jasmine Lacy Young and Kali Clougherty provide excellent back-up as fellow waitresses and gal pals, Becky and Dawn. The three have great rapport and remind me (more than a little bit) of the characters from the old TV show, Alice.

The men of the cast are well-represented by Dutch Apple favorite, Victor Legarreta as short-order cook, Cal, Andrew Bittenbender as Jenna’s selfish husband, Earl, and Austin Anderson as Jenna’s distraction, Dr. Pomatter.

Waitress’s score by Sara Bareilles is tuneful and eclectic. My favorite number being the powerhouse duet, You Belong to Me.

Director, Amy Marie McCleary gets good, grounded, performances from her cast. As choreographer, she utilizes dance that is interesting and authentic. Characters use everyday items like menus, condiment bottles, and pots and pans to enhance songs through rhythm and movement.

The plot of the musical is a celebration of independence and growth. My only concern in a feel-good show like this is that some of the characters make bad choices, yet receive no negative consequences for their actions. But based on many current events, that sometimes holds true.

I would be remiss if I did not mention the dinner part of Dutch Apple Dinner Theater. The buffet had extensive options including beef medallions, BBQ ribs, and butter crumb cod. While Dutch Apple usually has several highlights within its menus, the food offerings for Waitress were uniformly delicious and among the best that I have had during my reviews of their shows over the past five years.

Come see Waitress for an entire night of stick-to-your-ribs food and entertainment. The production will be playing at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre through April 5th.

