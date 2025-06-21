Review: THE DA VINCI CODE at Theatre Harrisburg

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for the theatrical equivalent of an escape room in Theatre Harrisburg’s current production of The Da Vinci Code. Based on the international best-seller by Dan Brown, this show is action-packed full of riddles, codes, puzzles and a whole lot of fun! The thriller features murder, art, religion, and conspiracies galore!

Glenn Hamilton stars as nerdy Harvard professor, Robert Langdon. Hamilton has a great demeanor and is very engaging, despite his character being a bit of a know-it-all. Initially, I had a strong sense of unexplained déjà vu regarding his mellifluous voice. At intermission, I came to an “a-ha” moment, when I realized that Hamilton is also a DJ on the local classic-rock radio station.

Alexandra Johnson plays Sophie Neveu. Johnson’s portrayal is smart and intense. I admired her character’s ongoing sense of urgency; it really added to the show’s momentum. Johnson’s talented portrayal is well-aligned with The Da Vinci Code’s celebration of strong, skilled females throughout history.

The remainder of the nine-member cast are uniformly adept and contribute a lot to the show. Many of them play multiple roles. A few additional standouts include Gabriel Cassata as the quirky Sir Leigh Teabing and Gabriel Guevara as a very creepy Silas.

The set of the show, designed by Janos Boon, is sparse and abstract. A pair of staircases on either side of the stage lead up to a horizontal platform in front of a projection screen. The stage floor is minimalistic except for a large, triangular scaffolding. In theory, I admire this choice. It suggests the looming outline of the Louvre Museum, which features prominently in the plot.

Unfortunately, the practicality of this immense structure did not measure up. The projection screen was used frequently. Sometimes as a video monitor, other times to illustrate specific references and ideas contained in the dialogue. The scaffolding and the platform railings regularly prevented me from getting a clear view of its contents. This is a shame since there were a couple of large blank panels on either side of the stage which could have served the same purpose in a significantly less obstructed way.

Despite these challenges, the story was clear and coherent. Solid acting by a talented cast goes a long way. The Da Vinci Code will be enjoyable both by newbies and big fans of the book. It provides thrills, chills, and has a great message about history, or rather, her-story. It runs now through June 29.

