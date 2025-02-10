Review: SIX: TEEN EDITION at Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Review By Julia Davis*

Don’t be deceived by the title—this is no mere teen edition! The extraordinary queens of Six: Teen Edition at Ephrata Performing Arts Center are a tour de force, providing professional-level talent. With powerful voices and captivating storytelling, this incredible cast is an experience you simply cannot afford to miss!

SIX: The Musical reimagines the lives of King Henry VIII's six wives as a contemporary pop musical. Each queen takes the spotlight, weaving her own story through pop anthems while artfully intertwining history with a burst of energy. The show portrays the distinct struggles and triumphs of Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Catherine Howard, and Catherine Parr. Through themes of love, pain, and survival, these historical figures emerge as characters who powerfully reclaim their narratives.

Catherine of Aragon (Reagan Connell): As the charismatic MC, Reagan exuded confidence and flair, effortlessly commanding the stage. Her vibrant energy made her a joy to watch!

Anne Boleyn (Tori Elliott): Tori dazzled with her sassy charm and impeccable comedic timing, delivering expressions and physical comedy that resonated throughout the evening.

Jane Seymour (Juno Guhl): Juno stole the show with her hauntingly beautiful ballad, “Heart of Stone.” Her powerful and emotional delivery sent chills through the audience, offering a striking contrast to the upbeat energy of the show.

Anna of Cleves (Kori Elle McMillion): Kori infused her character with infectious spunk and dazzling charisma throughout the show, specifically in "Haus of Holbein" and "Get Down," captivating the audience with her vibrant presence and dynamic stage movements.

Katherine Howard (Annika Locke): Annika's vibrant chemistry with the other queens was incredible. Her knack for comedic fourth-wall breaks was also exceptional, bringing an extra layer of humor that enriched the performance.

Catherine Parr (Riley Fidler): The emotional heart of the evening, Riley’s portrayal of this queen was deeply moving, perfectly stitching together the narrative threads and leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

While each performer shines brilliantly in her own right, their breathtaking harmonies generate a powerhouse of talent, creating an experience that transcends mere entertainment and into utter awe.

Casting by Director Reji Woods: A brilliant assembly of talent that seamlessly brought this ensemble to life, showcasing each performer’s strengths.

Costume Design by Lionella Darling: The colorful and intricately designed costumes were perfectly tailored to both the characters and the actresses, enhancing the visual storytelling and drawing the audience into the world of the show.

Vocal Direction by Elizabeth Rickard: The expertly crafted harmonies added rich depth to every performance, leaving each song with a roar of applause from the audience.

Choreography by Sarah Reynolds: The lively and innovative choreography enveloped the entire black box stage, encouraging the audience to revel in the vibrant motion and enthusiasm of the performers.

Lighting Design by Thomas Hudson: The intricate timing and artistry of the lighting created a concert-like ambiance that elevated the entire production, making every moment feel electric.

This production took an already brilliant script and catapulted it to astonishing heights. These queens have rightfully earned their crowns, delivering a performance that balances humor with thought-provoking reflections on women’s roles in history. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this extraordinary spectacle— it’s sure to be a highlight of the season!

*Reviewer Julia Davis is an experienced teen actor, performer, and theater reviewer. Having performed in multiple productions and provided invaluable reflections on local professional and community theater, Julia is thrilled to be asked to review local youth productions.

