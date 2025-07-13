Review: NEWSIES at Keystone Theatrics at The Playhouse At Allenberry

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 1992 Disney film Newsies tells the story of the New York City Newsboys’ Strike of 1899. It was adapted for the stage in 2011 and made its way to Broadway in 2012. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and book by Harvey Fierstein, Disney’s Newsies The Musical was nominated for eight Tony Awards and won the award for Best Original Score. Keystone Theatrics at The Playhouse at Allenberry brings this show to life under the direction of Joe Kemprowski, vocal director Ellen Ditmer, and music director Brandon Bitner through July 27th.

Lights, sound, props, and costumes were well-designed and well-coordinated. The choreography by Grace Wellmon deserves a standing ovation—it is strong, beautiful, and highlights the individual skills of each of the cast members. The pit orchestra features conductor Brandon Bitner, Dave Porter (bass), McKenna Mumma (cello), Mark Alexander-Gray (drums), Bill Nork (guitar), Gregg Mauroni and Ellen Carnahan (keyboard), Alison Williams (percussion), Andy Herring (reeds), Tim Miller (trombone), Dave Rutman (trumpet), and Andrea Verna (violin). The orchestra gives a phenomenal performance, providing the cast with a well-balanced accompaniment that drives the show’s inspiring musical score.

The large cast of Newsies includes Kelsey Sheffe (Jacobi/Mayor), Jackson Hazen (Snyder/Darcy), Elijah Alexander (Bunsen/Guard), Reagan Newbury (Nun/Hannah), Ellen Kemprowski (Nun/Seitz), Marshall Storm (Wiesel/Roosevelt/Nunzio), Lydia Kramer (Nun/Bowery Beauty/Newsie), Julianne Miekley (Nun/Bowery Beauty/Newsie), Cadence Brown (Scab/Elmer), Abby Jane Easteadt (Scab/Buttons), Daniel Malinich (Scabs/Henry), Mitch Kubasko (Morris Delancey), Nate Kubasko (Oscar Delancey), Alyssa Wenger (Tommy Boy), Madison “Maddie” Buckley (Mush), Ozzy Smith (Romeo), Ethan Goss (Jojo/Bill), Caleb Adman (Albert), Cassondra Molloy (Spot Conlon/Newsie), Donovan Molloy (Finch), Marcus Vogelsong (Specs), Brett Foltz (Race), Rayonna Bellamy (Medda Larkin), Sam McCarty (Crutchie), Dominic Gearhart (Joseph Pulitzer), Oliver Ash (Les), Manny Wilson (Davey), Torrence Brown (Katherine Plumber), and Nick Perry (Jack Kelly).

The cast performs with tremendous energy and emotion. Their harmonies are spot on, creating a wall of sound that electrifies the auditorium, making “The World Will Know” and “Once and For All” two of this reviewer’s favorite songs of the evening. One of the most impressive aspects of the acting in this show is that, even though they are often singing, acting, and dancing as an ensemble, each actor infuses their individual character with traits that makes it easy to differentiate them as individuals. They execute the choreography with precision and vigor.

While the entire cast delivers a heartfelt and stirring performance, there are some performances that stand out. Dance captains Cassondra Molloy and Donovan Molloy wow the audience with their athletic and passionate dancing. They set the tone for all of the dance breaks, elevating the choreography with their skill. Ellen Kemprowski and Reagan Newbury are hilarious as Seitz and Hannah, two of Pulitzer’s employees—their line delivery and facial expressions highlight the tensions between the sycophants and those who think the Newsies may have a point.

Mitch Kubasko, Nate Kubasko, and Marshall Storm are fantastic villains as the Delancey Brothers and Wiesel, as they sneer and jeer at the Newsies. The audience cannot help but cheer when the Delancey Brothers get knocked out by some of the female Newsies in the fight scene. They do a tremendous job at making the audience despise their characters (and anyone who knows them in real life, knows they are some of the nicest guys in the world). Dominic Gearhart takes on the role of perhaps the most despicable character—Joseph Pulitzer. Gearhart plays the role with a presence that belies his age, giving Pulitzer a delightfully slimy, slick, cunning, and egotistical nature. His gorgeously classical voice is highlighted beautifully in “The Bottom Line”.

Ozzy Smith provides wonderful comic relief in his role as Romeo. Rayonna Bellamy is stunning as Medda Larkin—her voice is perfectly suited to “That’s Rich”, and she infuses her character with confidence and swagger that is fun to watch. Oliver Ash and Manny Wilson are well-cast as brothers Les and Davey. Ash gives a delightfully cheeky performance as Les that keeps the audience on their toes, wondering what he will do or say next. Wilson’s Davey is steadfast, intelligent, and compassionate. Nick Perry’s performance as Jack Kelly is filled with heart. Through his voice, expressions, and interactions with the other characters, the audience can feel his desperation and longing in “Santa Fe”, his love and care for his fellow Newsies, his fear of being locked up, and his sense of guilt as the kids get pummeled by the authorities. His performance is exactly what this long-time Newsies fan hopes for, and those who grew up with the original movie version will see and hear hints of Christian Bale’s Jack in Perry’s performance. His energy, presence, and emotion drives the story.

Kudos to the entire cast and crew, and to director Joe Kemprowski for an electric production that inspires and offers hope, reminding us all of what can be accomplished when a group of passionate people come together to fight against oppression and injustice. Tickets are selling fast for this production of Newsies, so visit https://keystonetheatrics.com/newsies/ before it’s too late.

Reader Reviews

