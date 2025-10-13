Review: MORIARTY: A NEW SHERLOCK HOLMES ADVENTURE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ken Ludwig’s Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure premiered in Cleveland in 2023. This fast-paced, comedic mystery play is set in Victorian London and Europe, and features classic Holmes characters including Mycroft Holmes, Inspector Lastrade, Mrs. Hudon, Dr. Watson, Moriarty, and more. In this production, five actors take on multiple roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson attempt to track down the Bohemian king’s stolen letters. This case leads them across Europe in an attempt to find the letters, prevent criminal mastermind James Moriarty from profiting from treason, and take down Moriarty’s network of criminals. Ken Ludwig’s Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure is on stage now at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg under the direction of Patrice Whitson through October 26th.

The quick set and costume changes are key to keeping this action-packed play rolling, and the team at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg has clearly put thought into that necessity in their brilliant costume design, set design, and lighting design. Occasionally the sound effects were a little loud for a line being spoken over them, but it leveled out as the show progressed, so this reviewer has no doubt that it will not be an issue in their future performances. The fight choreography was fantastic, particularly the scene on the train in the first act. While there are a few spots in the show that seem a little slow, that seems to be a fault in the script rather than in the production, as the cast and crew definitely do not lack in their energy, intensity, and comedic timing.

Several of the actors portray multiple characters: Fred Prestine plays various characters including Daisy, Hilda, and Toby the dog; Ursula Ayler takes on the roles of Alice Adler, Mrs. Hudson, Irene Adler, and others; and Charles Miller portrays Otto Von Ormstein, Inspector Lestrade, Mycroft, Moriarty, and more. Jonathan Crawford and David Blenderman round out the cast as Dr. Watson and Sherlock Holmes, respectively.

Prestine, Ayler, and Miller switch from character to character in the blink of an eye. Prestine’s expressions are delightful, letting the audience know exactly how each and every one of his many characters is feeling. His performance of Toby the dog is definitely an audience favorite. Ayler interacts beautifully with the rest of the characters (regardless which character she or her castmates are portraying in the moment). Her portrayal of the American actress Irene Adler is spirited, strong, and stubborn—the perfect foil for Sherlock’s careful, practical, and even-keeled personality. Miller’s versatility and comedic chops are highlighted wonderfully in this production. His expression, voice, and mannerisms are specifically crafted to make each character completely distinct.

Crawford is riveting as the intelligent and poised Dr. Watson. His line delivery and the way in which he seamlessly switches from narrator to active participant in the scene keeps the show moving and brings the audience into the action. Blenderman is wonderful as the world-famous detective Sherlock Holmes. His mannerisms and gestures are well-crafted to illustrate Holmes’s skill in observation and logic. Blenderman particularly shines in his portrayal of Holmes’s more human, emotional moments.

Join Holmes and Watson for an evening of mystery, intrigue, and laughter in Ken Ludwig’s Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Central Pennsylvania News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...