Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL 2025 DAY 1 at Various Harrisburg Venues

It is Fringe Season for Harrisburg again! This is the time of year where you can see so many kinds of unique and beautiful shows such as films, theater, music, improv and so much more. All this beautiful and amazing art can be seen in the beautiful city of Harrisburg!

Fringe Thoughts #1

The Improvabilities

The Improvabilities is back at HBG Fringe with a high energy and hilarious improv show that all should see! The group makes improv look effortless and easy with their fantastic timing and quick wit. In this show the group explores improv games like Silent Film and Actor's Nightmare using audience suggestions and even some audience participation to keep you laughing the entire show. This group of very talented performers include Dagny Lentz, Adam Bateman, Rosie Campbell, Lila Grace Hutchins, Georgia Bailey, Moxie Barrow-Somers and Willow Polosky. If you missed them on Thursday you can catch them on Friday at 6:30 and Sunday at 3:05 at the PA State Museum.

Fringe Thoughts #2

My Gettysburg Address

My Gettysburg Address gives you a new fun and thoughtful perspective on Gettysburg. Richard Sautter is hilarious as he describes the colorful characters that come from near and far to the historical town and how the influx of people can cause glorious chaos. He also reminds you that Gettysburg also has a beautiful history that all can enjoy. If you missed Thursday's performance you can catch it Friday 7/18 at 8:55 and Saturday 7/19 at 6:05 at Grace United Methodist Church.

Fringe Thoughts #3

Snakes I Have Known

Snakes I Have Known explores how the truth is a slippery and slithering thing, especially when it comes to life and families.This show is full of heart and humor. Rita Smith is endearing and fun as she recounts the moments with her snakes and how they shaped her. This show leaves you wondering what your snakes are and how they shaped you. You can see the show at Grace United Methodist Church on Saturday 7/19 at 7:30 and also Sunday 7/20 at 6:25.

There are so many great shows to see this festival! Be on the lookout for other reviews from this weekend of wonderful art! Please visit hbgfringe.com for your tickets! Go do something weird.

Reader Reviews

