Review: ASSASSINS at Susquehanna Stage

In an impressive feat that may well be a first in this reviewer's experience, director Asher Johnson has managed to flip the script—literally. While it's often a well-crafted script that salvages a less-than-stellar production, Johnson’s direction of Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical, "Assassins," showcases how an exceptional cast, innovative staging, and live music can elevate a somewhat bizarre narrative into an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical “Assassins” delves into the lives of historical figures who have assassinated—or attempted to assassinate—a President of the United States. As a semi-musical review, the show attempts to comment on the ideal of America, though its messages sometimes come across as muddled. Nevertheless, the discomfort stemming from prop guns and discussions of assassination quickly fades as the audience is swept away by the sheer talent on display.

The production shines with its ensemble cast, whose impeccable timing, physicality, and delivery elicit genuine laughter. Wesley Hemmann, a local favorite, shines as the quirky, charming ringmaster of sorts, guiding the audience through this surreal journey. Clara Mecough, portraying Squeaky Fromme, and Meagan Mapson as Sara Jane Moore create electric chemistry that makes every scene they share compelling. Benjamin Roberts’ Samuel Byck delivers one of the evening's standout moments, prompting hearty laughs, while Joseph Brown’s Charles Guiteau steals the show. His mastery of physical comedy, expressive facial expressions, and impeccable timing alone are worth the price of admission.

What was particularly surprising was the level of comedy injected into the production, a testament to the cast's talent and Johnson's willingness to explore this direction. However, it is the vocal talents that truly elevate the performance. Matt Setzer, a beloved local performer, does not disappoint as “The Balladeer,” showcasing an impressive vocal range and control. Sean Reynolds’ portrayal of Booth is both nuanced and enjoyable, with a voice that makes the audience appreciate—even sympathize with—the infamous character. Meagan Mapson, Ethan Reimel, Benjamin Roberts, Sean Caldwell, and Kwyn Caldwell each shine in their respective moments, but it’s the duet “The Ballad of Guiteau,” featuring the talents of Brown and Setzer, that truly stands out for both humor and vocal prowess.

The supporting ensemble also deserves recognition; the energy and vocal strength provided by Brye Balla, Emily Rader, Duane Hespell, Jason Genise-Gdula, and Graham Best contribute significantly to the overall experience.

Visually, the production impresses with one of the most creative stage setups seen in recent memory. The innovative use of TV screens adds a contemporary touch that enhances the storytelling. While the script itself leans towards the uncomfortable, Susquehanna Stage has transformed it into a dynamic and entertaining theatrical event.

"Assassins" is certainly not intended for younger audiences, but for those willing to engage with its challenging themes, it promises an exhilarating night at the theater. Johnson’s direction, combined with the stellar performances and creative staging, ensures this production will be remembered long after the curtain falls.

For more information about this show and others, visit: Susquehanna Stage.

