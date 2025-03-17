Review: ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at Hanover Little Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arsenic and Old Lace, written in 1939 by Joseph Kesselring, opened on Broadway in 1941. It is still a beloved piece of theatre performed at theatres across the country. This farce, which takes place in the 1940s in Brooklyn, features the Brewster family. Mortimer Brewster discovers that there is much more to his family than meets the eye, and most of it isn’t anything you’d want the neighbors to know! Audiences can catch this zany comedy at Hanover Little Theatre through March 23rd.

All of the design elements of this production work together beautifully. The set is lovely, transporting the audience to the Brewster home in 1940s Brooklyn. The portrait of Grandpa Brewster, in memory of HLT's Charlie Beard, is a heartwarming touch. The costumes suit each character wonderfully and coordinate nicely with the set. The lighting and sound effects are well-crafted.

Directed by Quinton Laughman, the cast includes Linda Fink (Officer O’Hara), Erin DiNello (Officer Brophy), Stephanie McCartney (Officer Klein), Jeff Morse (Mr. Gibbs/Mr. Witherspoon), Gary Wetzel (Rev. Harper/Lt. Rooney), Christina Munn (Elaine Harper), Justin Rosenberger (Teddy Brewster), Douglas D. Cooper (Dr. Einstein), Dave Miller (Jonathan Brewster), Mario Casciotta (Mortimer Brewster), Janise Whelan (Abby Brewster), and Joan Crooks (Martha Brewster).

Officers O’Hara, Brophy, and Klein, portrayed by Linda Fink, Erin DiNello, and Stephanie McCartney, respectively, are hilarious. These actors have great stage presence and pull off the “bumbling cop” routine in a way that feels authentic, eliciting laughter from the audience in every one of their scenes. Jeff Morse and Gary Wetzel each take on multiple roles. Morse particularly shines in his role as Mr. Witherspoon, the CEO of Happydale Sanitarium. Wetzel gives a strong performance in his role as Lt. Rooney and plays well off Fink, DiNello, and McCartney.

Christina Munn is delightful as Elaine Harper, pastor’s daughter and fiancée to Mortimer Brewster. Her energy brings Elaine to life as a smart, spirited, witty young lady. Munn and Casciotta (who plays Mortimer) are adorable together as the newly engaged couple—their interactions are wonderfully natural. Justin Rosenberger portrays Teddy, the brother who thinks he’s Theodore Roosevelt. Rosenberger is sympathetic and humorous in his role. He plays the part with great consistency, embodying his role with every expression and gesture.

Douglas Cooper and Dave Miller are fantastic villains. Cooper takes on the role of Dr. Einstein, a plastic surgeon who has assisted Jonathan Brewster in evading and escaping from the police. Cooper is skilled at physical comedy, and those skills are put to good use in this role. Miller’s Jonathan is perfectly sinister—the enjoyably stereotypical murderous villain. His facial expressions and posture are carefully crafted to make the audience feel the threat he poses to those around him. Cooper and Miller have a great rapport on stage, making their scenes some of the most engaging of the performance.

Mario Casciotta portrays the steady, rational, seemingly normal one of the Brewster family, Mortimer. Casciotta has terrific control of his facial expressions, making his show of emotions feel honest and relatable. Janise Whelan and Joan Crooks truly light up the stage as the kooky sisters Abby and Martha. Their performance is a masterclass in comedic timing and the importance of the interplay between line delivery and facial expressions in making dialogue sparkle with genuine wit. They react so well to one another that they really feel like sisters.

For an evening of hilarity that might just make you feel better about your own family, catch Arsenic and Old Lace at Hanover Little Theatre. Visit hanoverlittletheatre.com for details!

