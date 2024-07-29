Review: ANYTHING GOES at Susquehanna Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producing a high-energy musical like Anything Goes is no small feat, requiring meticulous attention to both music and choreography. Yet, Susquehanna Stage has once again demonstrated its reputation for exceptional community theater with a production that, despite a few minor hiccups, ultimately delivers an unforgettable theatrical experience. With a legacy of showcasing remarkable talent, the Susquehanna Stage’s latest endeavor into the world of Cole Porter’s classic is nothing short of exhilarating.

Debuting in 1934, Anything Goes is a quintessential example of the classic American musical. Set aboard a transatlantic cruise ship, this Cole Porter masterpiece intertwines the lives of its characters in a delightful blend of romance, comedy, and captivating musical numbers. The plot revolves around the charming but hapless Billy Crocker, who is hopelessly in love with the beautiful Hope Harcourt. Complications arise as Hope is engaged to the wealthy but bumbling Lord Evelyn Oakley. Adding to the mix are Billy’s friend Reno Sweeney, who harbors her own feelings for him, and a group of comical gangsters hiding out on the ship.

The set design, while minimal, offers a great view of the live band, contributing to the overall ambiance of the production. However, the simplicity of the set occasionally reveals backstage activity, which might detract from the immersive experience. Despite this, the energetic performances and engaging music often overshadow these minor distractions.

The cast's vocal performances are a highlight of the show. Gabrielle Dina (Reno) commands the stage with a powerful presence, effortlessly drawing the audience’s attention with her impressive vocals and sassy demeanor. Her portrayal of Reno Sweeney is a vibrant and dynamic highlight of the production. Jared Mattson (Billy) showcases an impressive vocal range, including a fantastic and hilarious falsetto. His duet with Gracious Mattson (Hope) stands out as one of the evening's finest moments, with their chemistry and vocal harmonies adding depth to the love triangle at the heart of the story. Gracious Mattson delivers perhaps the most flawless vocal performance of the evening. Her beautiful tone and perfect pitch complement her portrayal of Hope, bringing a sense of authenticity to the character. Ethan Reimel (Moonface) captures the essence of comic relief with his impeccable timing and stage presence. His vocal talents and physical contortions add a layer of humor that enriches the overall performance. Erin Ashlee (Erma) proves to be a hidden gem, bringing just the right amount of brassy charm and flirtatiousness to her role. Her accent and outrageous persona add a delightful touch to her performance. Lydia Alkinburgh (Purser), a regular on the Susquehanna Stage, delivers a brief solo performance that showcases her beautiful voice. Audience members should take note of this fleeting moment to fully appreciate her vocal charm.

Other standout performances in this production, Shelley Fuge’s portrayal of Evangeline Harcourt shines brilliantly. Her depiction of the overbearing mother adds a memorable touch of dramatic flair to the ensemble. Mark Stoner’s Elisha Whitney, though he could have embraced a bit more of the bumbling charm, was a delight to watch, with his palpable chemistry with Fuge's Harcourt adding a layer of engaging interplay. Meanwhile, Isaiah Spencer’s Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, with his impressive accent and impeccable comedic timing, delivered a hilariously memorable performance as the stuffy noble with a secretive past. Each actor brought a unique dimension to their roles, enriching the overall theatrical experience.

The choreography, by Lauren Kutz, dramatically builds the momentum and energy until it bursts out during the big dance numbers. The Angels—Priscilla Jarrell, Malloree Marshal, Hannah Paymer (dance captain), and Cailin White—deliver an electrifying performance, particularly in the tap number, which alone justifies the price of admission. The male dancers, including Jered Mackison, Luke Norcott, Zac Snyder, and Elvis Smith, provide essential support, contributing to some sparkling moments and helping elevate the energy of the show.

Despite a slow start, occasional sound and lighting issues, and a few questionable wig choices, the production of Anything Goes at Susquehanna Stage proves to be a roaring success. Once the show hits its stride, the infectious energy and vibrant performances ensure a memorable and exhilarating experience for all. The high-spirited atmosphere and the stellar performances make this production a must-see for fans of classic musicals and live theater. For more information about this and other performances visit: https://www.susquehannastage.com/

