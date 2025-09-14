Review: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Theatre Harrisburg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder opened on Broadway in 2013, featuring book by Robert L. Freedman and music by Steven Lutvak. Based on Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal, a 1907 novel by Roy Horniman, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is a musical comedy that follows Monty Navarro, a young man who discovers, upon his mother’s death, that he is a D’Ysquith and ninth in line to be the Earl of Highhurst. Theatre Harrisburg presents this musical as it’s first production of their historic 100th season through September 21st under the direction of Thomas Hostetter with music director Justin Hollenberger.

The set, props, lighting, and costumes are brilliantly constructed to make the most of the space, to keep the action moving, and to highlight the setting of the show in London 1909. The run crew and dressers deserve a round of applause for their quick work behind the scenes. The musicians, including Ruth Sweigart (piano), Megan Carraher (oboe/English horn), Nate grim (bassoon), Dave Godshall (clarinet), Bill Perbetsky (trumpet), Silvia Perbetsky (French horn), Erin Stefanic (violin), Hope Bowling (cello), Tim Crane (bass), Alison Williams (percussion), Joe McAnulty (substitute violin), Kris Hartman (substitute trumpet), and Greg Martin (substitute bass), are balanced perfectly with the singers.

The ensemble features Becky Mease, Anna Clemens, Pam Eusi, Michael Beckstein, Tim Severinsky, and, due to unforeseen circumstances, Tom Hostetter and Gregg Mauroni standing in for Patrick Sanders. Each of the ensemble members take on a variety of roles throughout the show, often shining a light on the critique of the ruling class and the wealthy that provides the motivating factor for much of the action in the show. Their voices blend wonderfully, their precise pitch creates terrific harmonies, and their meticulous diction makes it easy to understand the lyrics and follow the storyline. Add to that their high energy and well-defined characters, and the ensemble gives an exciting and dynamic performance.

Joining the ensemble are Martha Traverse as Miss Marietta Shingle, Anna Gibbs as Phoebe D’Ysquith, Bernadette Bratina as Sibella Hallward, Sean Reynolds as Monty Navarro, and Wesley Hemmann as the many D’Ysquith heirs. Traverse brings an air of mystery mixed with oddity and deviousness to her role as Miss Shingle. Her performance with Reynolds on “You’re a D’Ysquith” is sure to get stuck in the audience’s head.

Gibbs is delightful as Phoebe D’Ysquith, the sweet, intelligent, determined young woman who marries Monty. Her high soprano notes simply soar, and her facial expressions and ability to emote give Phoebe an authenticity that makes the audience fall in love with her. Gibbs and Bratina are well-matched vocally, making “That Horrible Woman” one of this reviewer’s favorite songs of the evening. Bratina’s Sibella is a wonderful contrast to Phoebe, with her penchant for all things pink, her desire for wealth over love, and her coy, flirty manner. Bratina and Reynolds handle the quick back and forth between Sibella and Monty well, never missing a beat.

Reynolds is perfectly cast as Monty Navarro—his facial expressions, well-crafted body language and gestures, and gorgeous voice immediately capture the audience’s attention. This production only works if it has a phenomenal comedic actor with strong vocal abilities, tremendous stamina, and superb versatility to portray each of the D’Ysquiths as recognizably different characters. Theatre Harrisburg has that actor in Wesley Hemmann. His performance is so masterful that it is easy to forget that the same actor is playing each part. Reynolds and Hemmann elevate this musical comedy with their vocal prowess, comedic timing, and carefully crafted interactions that change from scene to scene as Monty encounters each D’Ysquith heir.

For an evening of beautiful harmonies, gorgeous solos, entertaining characters, and sheer hilarity, get your tickets for Theatre Harrisburg’s production of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. Visit theatreharrisburg.com for more information about this show and the rest of the theatre’s 100th season!

Photo credit: Marc Faubel

