Prima Theatre Launches New Platform To Support Performers And Theatre

New Prima AtHome video streaming platform offers creative ways to support local performers and theatre.

Read a message from the Mitch Nugent, Executive Artistic Producer of Prima Theatre.

We are living in historic times. Like many other industries, theatres across the country, including Prima, have had to temporarily close their doors in an effort to protect patrons and team members. In addition to the health concerns and general anxieties all of us share, many theatre performers and other professionals are now left without a source of income. In the past few weeks, I've heard some heartbreaking stories, including:

- A single mother struggling to figure out how she's going to feed her children amidst show cancellations

- A young family navigating frightening waters after both parents lost their source of income due to theatre closures

- A couple who both work behind-the-scenes for a youth arts education program, laid off with no promise of return



In the midst of managing Prima's event postponements, these stories gave me pause and cut deep at my heart. To add to the pain, Prima's under-stage basement flooded on Friday, rendering significant losses under 15 inches of water.

Nevertheless, hope prevails, and the staff and Board of Directors at Prima Theatre are resolved. We are steadfast in pursuing our mission of invigorating lives through fresh theatrical experiences. Now more than ever, it is important for each of us to find refuge in the beauty that surrounds us, even if we need to do so from our own homes. While these are dark times, the arts remain a source of light.

In order to engage and support our community through this crisis, I am excited to announce "Prima AtHome", offering video streaming content from both past productions and new living room concerts. Visit primalancaster.org/athome to peruse this fresh series of streaming concerts and theatre. Thanks to special permission from composers, writers, performers, and rights-holding companies, performances include a new solo Swooners Studio concert by Kevin Faraci (Cirque du Soleil, American Music Theatre, Fulton Theatre, Prima), our recently staged new musical, Calling All Kates, and 6 other concerts featuring the music of Motown, Stephen Schwartz, The Beach Boys, Billy Joel, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and Postmodern Jukebox.

Prima AtHome is being launched to provide invigorating content, releasing material every four days throughout the month of April. This is also an opportunity for our community to rally together. The entire month's worth of AtHome is free with a donation starting at $10. These funds will provide resources to local out-of-work theatre artists and ensure Prima is able to create the programming that gives them work in the future.

There are two ways to gain access to Prima AtHome. A SuperHero Pass gives you access to the streaming content, while also giving a $100 grocery gift card to an out-of-work theatre artist. Alternatively, you can participate in the tongue-in-cheek A.S.S. Raffle Pass ("Artists Surviving The Sickness"), a toilet paper raffle, which also comes with AtHome access.

While stress and fear can be overwhelming in these unprecedented times, one must remember how art can serve to comfort and inspire creative thinking, especially when the bottom appears to drop out from under society. During the Great Depression, performance and visual art transformed politics, culture, and national conversation. Now, through this current historic time, is the undoubtable opportunity for growth and new creation.

It's my hope that Prima AtHome will offer a bit of refuge for our community, patrons, and artists. I look forward to gathering again in the future, coming together to experience invigorating live theatre and music. Prima is a boutique non-profit organization focused on producing fresh work. When things calm down, you're welcome here.





